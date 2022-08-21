GSCG Announces Upcoming Stem Cell Training Course in Dubai

Global Stem Cells Group

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Stem Cells Group, a multi-disciplinary community of scientists and physicians that are collaborating to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through the advancement of the field of regenerative medicine has announced plans for a training in Dubai, UAE on November 11th-12th.

This training will be one of the second one of 2022, reaffirming the Global Stem Cells Group’s presence in Europe as a key player in the field of regenerative medicine. Members from both Global Stem Cells Group & the International Society for Stem Cell Application’s Dubai Chapter will be there to assist in expanding research for and the practice of regenerative medicine across Europe.

“We hope that more and more physicians and clinics will take up the benefits of regenerative medicine.As we continue to train patients with the GCell Machine, ” Says Benito Novas, founder and CEO of the Global Stem Cells Group.

This training is intended to teach physicians the value and process behind incorporating regenerative medicine into their own clinical practice. This includes a theoretical portion that goes over basic regenerative medicine biology and its application, but also includes a Hands-On portion in which doctors, in a controlled environment and guided by a team of medical professionals, will have the opportunity to see procedures be performed just a few feet away, and then get the opportunity to try it for themselves.

This training will also teach physicians how to utilize the GCell Machine to perform regenerative medicine therapies. GCell is a tissue homogenization device that is revolutionizing the future of regenerative medicine. It is an extremely compact, all-in-one unit that can homogenize and isolate the stem cells from an adipose sample. GCell’s process of homogenizing with a system of precise blades and filtering ensures that the sample can be processed within an hour, with little input from the physician when the machine begins to do its work.

Once the process is over, the end result is a final product that can be administered to patients within an hour after the initial tissue extraction. This is a far cry from the previous, muti-hour long treatments that physicians have grown accustomed to, and the shortened timespan and simplicity of the procedure is something that both doctors and their patients will greatly appreciate.

If you are interested in enrolling in this upcoming event, or to learn more about the different training opportunities available, you can visit us at our training website.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop

hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.