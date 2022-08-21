Oyova Ranks No. 4685 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List, Making the List for the 3rd Time in a Row

For the 3rd Time, Oyova Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 4685 With Three-Year Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Oyova is No. 4685 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"3 years in a row, growing through these times is impressive, it just goes to show you how resilient this team has become. We faced hiring issues, inflation issues and pandemics and kept on winning for our clients. Winning is in the fabric of our company, it's our culture, and we're not gonna stop anytime soon."

-David McGraw, CEO

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Oyova is an application development and marketing agency that began in 2008. With a team of 27 strategists and actual do-ers, we transform organizations. Whether that's through the design of a custom website to improve every conceivable metric or a marketing campaign that creates such explosive growth, you find your company on the Inc 5000 list— this is what we're about — your success.

Our approach is consultative. We integrate marketing and technology to create efficiencies and growth. And we play nice with others. We work with over 50 other marketing agencies across the US, where they trust us to deliver on behalf of their clients.

SOURCE Oyova