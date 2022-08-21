Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of VIVO, BBQ, PFHD, and CYBE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2022 /

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. VIVO

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VIVO to SD Biosensor, Inc. and SJL Partners LLC for $34.00 per share.

If you are a VIVO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BBQ to MTY Food Group Inc. for $17.25 per share.

If you are a BBQ investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq.

Professional Holding Corp. PFHD

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with PFHD's sale to Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for 0.8909 shares of Seacoast common stock per share of PFHD common stock owned.

If you are a PFHD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq.

CyberOptics Corporation CYBE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with CYBE's sale to Nordson Corporation for $54.00 per share in cash.

If you are a CYBE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

View source version on accesswire.com: