Submit Release
News Search

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,540 in the last 365 days.

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of VIVO, BBQ, PFHD, and CYBE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2022 /

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. VIVO

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VIVO to SD Biosensor, Inc. and SJL Partners LLC for $34.00 per share.

If you are a VIVO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BBQ to MTY Food Group Inc. for $17.25 per share.

If you are a BBQ investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Professional Holding Corp. PFHD

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with PFHD's sale to Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for 0.8909 shares of Seacoast common stock per share of PFHD common stock owned.

If you are a PFHD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

CyberOptics Corporation CYBE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with CYBE's sale to Nordson Corporation for $54.00 per share in cash.

If you are a CYBE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/712880/Lifshitz-Law-PLLC-Announces-Investigations-of-VIVO-BBQ-PFHD-and-CYBE

You just read:

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of VIVO, BBQ, PFHD, and CYBE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.