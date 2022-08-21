Submit Release
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of GBT, AVLR, PING, and COWN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2022 /

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into GBT's sale to Pfizer Inc. for $68.50 per share.

If you are a GBT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Avalara, Inc. AVLR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into AVLR's sale to Vista Equity Partners for $93.50 per share.

If you are an AVLR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Ping Identity Holding Corp PING

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into PING's proposed sale to Thoma Bravo whereby PING shareholders will receive $28.50 in cash for each share of PING common stock they own.

If you are a PING investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cowen Inc. COWN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into COWN'ssale to TD Bank Group for $39.00 per share.

If you are an COWN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

