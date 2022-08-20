Berlin Barracks- Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3004716

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: VSP- Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/25/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Discover State Park Campground, Marshfield

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Ethan Barry

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/19/22, Troopers were advised of a report of an assault that occurred on 7/25/22. Subsequent investigation revealed that Barry had caused bodily injury to a domestic partner. Barry was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/29/22 @0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - N/A

BAIL- N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.