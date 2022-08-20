Berlin Barracks- Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A3004716
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/25/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Discover State Park Campground, Marshfield
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Ethan Barry
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/19/22, Troopers were advised of a report of an assault that occurred on 7/25/22. Subsequent investigation revealed that Barry had caused bodily injury to a domestic partner. Barry was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/29/22 @0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - N/A
BAIL- N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.