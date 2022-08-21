Author's latest novel, Red Winter Journey - set in Haworth, Yorkshire - is up for Award

Paul Rushworth-Brown in an article in Keighley, Yorkshire News Nominated for Best Indie Book Award Paul Rushworth-Brown and Sue Kennedy speaking about the process of writing Red Winter Journey

Haworth is an undisputed literary mecca, and Paul Rushworth-Brown's latest novel set there, is amongst the contenders in this year's Best Indie Book Awards.

It's a beautifully written and depicts a strong sense of family and the hard life on the moors in 1642. It's filled with characters that are easy to love, to hate, to root for.” — Angela, Florida USA

LEEDS, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Often coined Brontë country, Haworth is one of Yorkshire's most famous villages and attracts visitors from all over the world all year round. Famous for being home of the beloved Brontë family and the backdrop for many of their novels, literary fans flock there in their thousands!

Haworth is an undisputed literary mecca and Paul Rushworth-Brown may continue this tradition having written two novels, RED WINTER JOURNEY and SKULDUGGERY set in and around the famous village.

With its historic cobbled Main Street, iconic parsonage and rolling moors, the picturesque proportions of this Airedale village exude a vintage charm that makes you feel you've stepped into another era.

"I wanted to write a novel depicting how it would have been for my great grandfather x9 to live in this area at this time. It's gritty but true!" Paul said.

A tale of a peasant family caught in the ravages of the English Civil War in 1642. A young man, Tommy Rushworth, tries to stay alive after being conscripted into the Parliamentary Army and taken off to war. Thomas Rushworth Snr is racing against time to save his son from imminent death in a war he wanted no part of.

Back in Haworth, Tommy's mother despairs, awaiting news of the fate of her son and husband. Through the turmoil and suffering, William and Lucy, develop their own love story and are tested to the limit by the persecution of the steward of the manor who conspires to sabotage their future.

The bloody hell of war and the saga of family tribulations drive this period drama with exceptional narrative and factual accuracy of the talented author who penned SKULDUGGERY and is becoming one of the world's established new authors.

“A dark and dramatic prose of family and war that brings the realism of history to your imagination with little effort…a great read…”

Paul's other work includes the widely acclaimed SKULDUGGERY, which was also set locally.

He turned his hand to writing in 2015, after embarking on a six-month project to produce a family history for his children.

The resultant 400-page book traced his family back to Haworth where his ancestors had been living since 1590. His great grandfather, James Rushworth was the first to move away in the mid 1800's.

"I believe it is easy for readers to empathise with my characters in Red Winter Journey," says Paul.

Paul Rushworth-Brown recently featured in the AUTHOR ACADEMY READER'S SUMMIT. Click here to see his full interview

"Some people have said they couldn’t wait to find out if Tommy makes it home."

Red Winter Journey comes to life before you