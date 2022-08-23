Country Singer Samantha Spano Inks Deal with Rutgers Football Alum Tyler Hayek to Co-Star in her Upcoming Music Video

Samantha Spano - Jesus Tattoo Jesus Tattoo Samantha Spano - Jesus Tattoo Tyler Hayek Tyler Hayek

New Jersey Country Singer Samantha Spano Inks Deal with Rutgers Football Alum and Influencer Tyler Hayek to Co-Star in her Upcoming 'Jesus Tattoo' Music Video

I'm very excited to be back in New Jersey and be a part of Samantha's music video for Jesus Tattoo. Sam is an amazing talent, and I'm glad I can be a part of her journey and this project.” — Tyler Hayek

MONMOUTH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instagram and TikTok star & Rutgers Football alum Tyler Hayek has penned a deal to co-star in a music video with emerging country artist Samantha Spano The deal matches Hayek, who transitioned into modeling and acting after college, with Spano on her newest single, 'Jesus Tattoo' , released on all music streaming platforms on July 29, 2022.Spano recorded 'Jesus Tattoo' in Nashville, working with well-known industry producer/engineer Rory Rositas of OmniSoundStudios. OmniSound has worked with major labels, publishers, and independent artists and has been recognized as a top Music Row recording facility for over 35 years."I'm so happy to have Tyler on this project," says Spano. "Looking for someone who perfectly fits the character you are building isn't easy. Finding someone so fitting and having them be enthusiastic about what we're creating is exciting and makes the whole process much more fun."Spano, a New Jersey native, began searching for the Jesus Tattoo co-star by focusing on New Jersey talent, with Hayek emerging as the front runner to play opposite her. Hayek, who lives in Austin, Texas, agreed to participate after a series of negotiations and conversations with the video director."I'm very excited to be back in New Jersey and be a part of Samantha's music video for Jesus Tattoo. Sam is an amazing talent, and I'm glad I can be a part of her journey and this project," Hayek says.Spano continues to add listeners to her Spotify channel and plans to release more singles to her library in 2022.Hayek, who harkens from Wayne, NJ, played football, ran track in high school, and attended Rutgers University on a full-ride scholarship where he played wide receiver for the Knights from 2017-2020. After four years at Rutgers, Hayek transitioned to cybersecurity, where he now works full time. Hayek also has a lucrative career as a model/actor and an Instagram and TikTok influencer.As an emerging artist, Spano already has many musical accomplishments. Spano plays piano & guitar, won the Freehold Idol Competition at 11, released her first EP at 13, and released several well-produced songs & music videos. Her live performances are gaining recognition as a solo artist and as the front person for the veteran band Kickin' Nash NJ.Spano's most significant accomplishment may be her dedication to music as a career. A full-time music student at Monmouth University, Samantha understands the balance between writing, recording, playing live, building her fan base, and protecting her intellectual property.

