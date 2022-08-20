NUTS Technologies Inc. Chosen for Newchip's Seed-Stage Global Accelerator Program

Simplifying privacy for everyone with our Zero Trust Data framework, NUTS Technologies is among top applicants selected for Newchip's exclusive accelerator

GLENCOE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NUTS Technologies Inc., a data management platform empowering individuals and small businesses to protect and control their own data, was accepted into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9 billion.

"Newchip evaluates a vast and diverse number of seed-stage companies from around the globe, selecting only a small percentage to be part of our Seed Accelerator program," says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. "This careful vetting process of both the business model and founder makes us an ideal partner for venture capital investors and other key stakeholders in early-stage startup financings who are looking for promising startups that are beginning to generate traction and revenue. Software-Infrastructure companies like NUTS Technologies can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for NUTS Technologies and believe they will be well positioned to take advantage of our fast-expanding global ecosystem at Newchip."

Launched in 2016, NUTS Technologies is on a mission to simplify data privacy and protection for everyone. Since launching the company, NUTS has successfully raised seed capital, built out their core Zero Trust Data framework and infrastructure, granted 10 patents covering 13 countries, and are preparing to launch this fall with their initial commercial software product.

With the release of the President's National Security Memorandum and the previous release of Executive Order (E.O) 14028 Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity; the statements focus on the need to modernize our cyber defenses by working with private sector in cybersecurity, zero-trust architecture, and mitigation capabilities. NUTS Technologies is building upon this effort with their zero-trust data framework and to provide B2B, B2C, B2B2C mitigation capabilities that can be utilized from the individual to the Enterprise.

"Being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to engaging with a wider investor base for further development and growth to help everyone protect themselves better in an easier way" says Yoon Auh, Founder and Inventor. "Acceptance by the Newchip Accelerator program is another step in our journey to providing better and affordable security technology and usher in a new generation of data privacy technology."

About NUTS Technologies

NUTS is simplifying data privacy and encryption with our innovative and novel data containers we call nuts based on our Zero Trust Data framework. The NutManager is the first software infrastructure product that will be offered by NUTS Tech that is an all-in-one data management platform designed to not only protect any type of file format but to manage it throughout the data life cycle. Learn more about us at https://www.nutstechnologies.com

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com

