International Medical Relief Partners with LUX MED Group

International Medical Relief (IMR) signed an agreement to partner with LUX MED Group to strengthen humanitarian support for Ukrainian citizens who are suffering as a result of the armed conflict in Ukraine. IMR and LUX MED are dedicated to providing medical services to Ukrainians and the collaboration will only enrich provided humanitarian aid streams. Due to the overwhelming of the Polish healthcare system, such international cooperation is needed and welcomed.

International Medical Relief is among the largest US-based non-profit and non-governmental organizations dedicated to providing medical care to communities around the world that are underserved or have limited access to health care. They have worked with 60,000 volunteer medics and respond to numerous disasters worldwide in 80 countries. International Medical Relief has been very active in the Ukrainian crisis since the armed conflict started, providing support at accommodation centers for Ukrainian citizens, which include large reception centers.

LUX MED Group (part of Bupa) is a leading private healthcare company based in Poland that has been dedicated to supporting Ukraine through serving in self-donated healthcare clinics created for Ukrainian citizens in the largest help center in Poland, Ptak Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn, and the clinic for Ukrainians in the center of Warsaw.

LUX MED has also provided medical support to Ukrainians in its 270 medical centers and 14 hospitals located in most Polish cities. LUX MED, together with Bupa, launched a special Healthcare and Work Support Program for Ukrainian refugees made up of three pillars: ambulatory services, hospital treatment and professional development with commitment to support this program with £6 million. Since February 25, LUX MED Group has already completed over 185,000 refugee assistance services and helped over 100,000 people.

International cooperation between International Medical Relief and LUX MED Group is based on provisions of international law, in particular the 1951 Refugee Convention and New York Declaration 2015. According to these agreements, non-governmental organizations and private institutions may participate in joint initiatives to support host countries during extreme migration crises such as what is ongoing in Poland. The collaboration agreement between International Medical Relief and LUX MED Group was signed in the presence of Representatives of the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland.

International Medical Relief is actively recruiting volunteers to serve weeklong assignments and is collecting donations. Information is available on the organization's website, internationalmedicalrelief.org.

About International Medical Relief: International Medical Relief (IMR), a non-governmental organization based in Denver, Colorado, contributes to the world's communities by improving the overall health and wellness of the people via medical and dental diagnosis and treatment, partnerships with local medical designees, community training, and fostering the principles of prevention. IMR recruits highly skilled, credentialed volunteers for medical, dental, and disaster relief trips throughout the year to deliver a much-needed suite of impactful services. Learn more at internationalmedicalrelief.org.

