Pinnacle Financial Services Partners with Health One to Expand Market & Agent Opportunities

AmeriLife affiliate adds leading multicultural health insurance agency with deep access to the under-65 U.S. Hispanic market

CLEARWATER, Fla. and WARMINSTER, Penn., August 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pinnacle Financial Services, one of the largest, full-service health, life, annuities and long-term care national marketing organizations and an affiliate of AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), announced today that it has acquired Health One Corporation ("Health One"). A Miami-based insurance marketing organization, Health One specializes in the distribution of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance products for beneficiaries in the under-65 U.S. Hispanic market. Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Our world is changing every day," said Pinnacle Financial Services CEO Kevin Shields. "A single message does not work anymore. Therefore, we pride ourselves on recognizing and developing partnerships with brands like Health One."

Founded in 2016 by Susan Carrasco, Health One has carved out a significant place in the Medicare and ACA health insurance arena as one of the few true multicultural and multilingual insurance marketing organizations in the United States. Health One supports over 400 licensed agents in more than 30 states, who offer their services in Portuguese, Creole and French in addition to English and Spanish. With the increased capital, resources and support from Pinnacle, Health One will be well positioned to accelerate its growth, expand its agent base and serve more clients nationwide.

"At Health One, we work to recognize and embrace the many diverse markets in both the ACA and Medicare arena," said Health One Founder and CEO Susan Carrasco. "By recognizing our partners' different cultures, communities and unique needs, we connect authentically while creating an experience that is inclusive to all. As a leading provider of agent training and support, we then help our distribution use those skills – and tailor the right products – to meet our client's needs."

"The fast-growing U.S. Hispanic market has been a strategic priority for our distribution efforts for many years, and today's announcement with Pinnacle is another example of our combined commitment to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse pre-retiree and retiree population," added AmeriLife Chief Distribution Officer Mike Vietri. "I'm thrilled to welcome Susan and the Health One team into the AmeriLife family of companies under Kevin's leadership, and we look forward to helping them achieve continued scale, growth and success together."

Health One will continue to operate as a stand-alone organization, headquartered in Miami and led by Carrasco, who will report to Pinnacle Financial Services' Chief Operating Officer, Angela Palo.

About Pinnacle Financial Services

Pinnacle Financial Services is a national marketing organization licensed in all 50 states. The company is dedicated to serving independent insurance agents and agencies by providing world-class service, training and back-office support. Visit PFSInsurance.com and follow Pinnacle Financial Services on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About Health One Corporation

Health One Corporation is a leading provider of training for both the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicare markets. Our mission is to deliver excellent health care solutions to both individuals and families nationwide. For more information, visit HealthOneCorp.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a distribution network of over 300,000 insurance agents and advisors and more than 100 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com, and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Jeff Maldonado

+1-321-297-1112

jmaldonado@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Bob Brzyski

Pinnacle Financial Services

1-800-772-6881 ext. 7742

bbrzyski@pfsinsurance.com

Patrick Nichols

AmeriLife

+1-727-726-0726 ext. 72356

pnichols@amerilife.com

Media Contact

Bob Brzyski, Pinnacle Financial Services, 1 800-772-6881 Ext: 7742, bbrzyski@pfsinsurance.com

SOURCE Pinnacle Financial Services