Loading Up for #NationalPotatoDay, Chef Greg Offers Recipe for Beef Tallow Hasselback Potatoes

VERNON, Calif., Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To paraphrase Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne, "if a person really likes potatoes, he or she must be a decent sort" – a sentiment especially fit for this Friday, August 19, #NationalPotatoDay – and Coast Packing Company's Chef Greg has just the recipe for the occasion. "With beef tallow, home cooks can do russets right," says Greg Hozinsky, Coast's Corporate Chef . "Consider this a loaded baked potato, but better. What makes it better? Cooking the potato in beef tallow -- and thinly slicing it -- gives it a whole new level of flavor, texture and appearance. If you want to try something new, or you're just looking for an easy recipe that is sure to impress not just friends and family but your taste buds as well, look no further."

Ingredients

4 medium-size russet potatoes

6 Tablespoons high-quality beef tallow

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

3-4 fresh garlic cloves, crushed

3-4 slices of bacon

2 Tablespoons butter

¾ cup finely grated parmesan cheese (feel free to use any cheese you like)

¼ cup cut chives

2 Tablespoon finely chopped parsley

1 cup sour cream

1 ½ teaspoons garlic salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

Pinch of sea salt, such as Maldon

Start by washing the potatoes. Use any potato you like but I find that a medium-size russet works best. Orientating the potato with its length going left to right, use a sharp knife, make 1/8 – 1/4 inch slices all the way across the potato (about 2/3 the depth), being careful not to cut all the way through, so it stays together.

Pre-heat the oven to 425 degrees with convection on, if you have it. Place the potatoes in a baking dish with the cut side up and leave uncovered.

Meanwhile, melt the beef tallow in a small pot or pan over medium-low heat. I like to add three crushed cloves of garlic with the skins removed, which adds extra flavor.

When the tallow is melted and the garlic is toasted a golden brown, spoon about 1 tablespoon of tallow over each potato and season the tops with salt and pepper. Place in the oven for 40 minutes.

Prep the toppings while the potatoes are cooking. First, place the slices of bacon on a tray and include them in the oven with the potatoes. If you haven't tried it, this is another way to cook bacon. With thicker slices of bacon (which I prefer), it will take about 15 minutes; about half way through, flip the bacon over once.

When the bacon is cooked, remove it from the oven and tray; allow it to cool and drain the excess fat. When cooled, chop bacon into small pieces and set aside for later.

Prep the fresh herbs by finely chopping the parsley. I like small slices for my chives; keep separate and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine the sour cream (or crème fraiche, if you prefer), garlic salt, smoked paprika, lemon juice, and half the chives; thoroughly mix together. Place in the refrigerator for later.

By now, the 40 minutes should be about up. Remove the potatoes from the oven and use your fingers or a spoon to fan open the slices in the potato just a little. Spoon or pour over remaining beef tallow and return to the oven for another 30 minutes. (For an extra crispy top, flip the potatoes over for the last 15 minutes.)

Check the potatoes for doneness by gently poking the middle with a fork; it should be nice and tender. Depending on the size of the potatoes, you might need just a bit more time.

Carefully place the potatoes on a serving platter, with that beautiful sliced presentation side up. (Optional step: drizzle each potato with a bit of melted butter and a sprinkling of sea salt.) Generously grate fresh parmesan cheese all over the top. Finally, garnish each potato with the remaining herbs, bacon and a dollop of the sour cream mix.

About Coast Packing Company

Now marking its 100 th year in business, Coast Packing Company (http://www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, CPG companies, QSR and fast-food restaurant chains, broadline food service distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations, and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA® brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition (http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org/).

For more information about Coast Packing Company, visit: http://www.coastpacking.com. Follow us via social media on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/coastpackingco, Twitter @coastpackingco and Pinterest http://www.pinterest.com/coastpackingco.

