Europe's Leading Psychedelic Conference Launches Livestream Ticket Sales

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Aug. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OPEN Foundation , a European non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing psychedelic research and therapies since 2007 launches the sale of livestream tickets for the fifth pioneering and sought-after event, ICPR 2022 , the Interdisciplinary Conference on Psychedelic Research.



Virtual participants can now buy early bird tickets for livestream access to presentations and discussions from the world's leading psychedelic science and therapy experts.

WHAT: Interdisciplinary Conference on Psychedelic Research

WHEN: September 22-24, 2022

WHERE: https://icpr-conference.com/tickets

ICPR 2022 will showcase the latest findings in psychedelic science, novel approaches in psychedelic therapy, and feature developments in policy, consciousness research, neuroscience, philosophy, and much more. Leading speakers such as Paul Stamets, David Nutt, and Rick Doblin will discuss current topics. Research participant perspectives are featured prominently, and experts will discuss issues around ethics, investment, and the hype surrounding psychedelics.

"Psychedelics have never been hotter," said Joost Breeksema, the executive director of OPEN Foundation and the organiser of ICPR 2022. "Studies are published in high-ranking journals like Nature and Science, investors throw millions at psychedelic start-ups, and new companies pop up like mushrooms," Breeksema explains. "And it's in their interest to make psychedelics look like miracle cures. They are not magic bullets but are promising. So we need to discuss openly and critically how we can remain balanced and ensure the potential of psychedelics can be optimised without compromising safety."

ICPR 2022 will feature over one hundred experts from psychiatry, healthcare policy, neuroscience, the humanities, and pharmacology. In addition to engaging lectures, there will be interactive panel discussions and opportunities to hear from world-renowned experts like Paul Stamets, Katrin Preller, David Nutt, Amanda Feilding, Roland Griffiths, Kim Kuypers, Rick Doblin, Janis Phelps, David Nichols, Monnica Williams, Bill Richards, Friederike Holze, Peter Gasser, Erika Dyck, Mendel Kaelen, Matthias Liechti, and Bernardo Kastrup–with many more to follow.

"Since 2007, our focus has been on high-quality science," said Breeksema. "But we are talking about vulnerable people receiving very powerful and potentially destabilising experiences. We need to talk about challenges and risks transparently. How do we deal with therapist transgressions? And how do we make sure treatments are safe, accessible, and inclusive? To discuss these crucial topics together is why we organise this conference."

ICPR 2022 is the perfect opportunity to learn and connect with academics, therapists, researchers, clinicians, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and members of the public interested in advancing psychedelic research and therapies.

Early bird livestream tickets are now on sale here until August 31. After that day, you can save €30 by using the special code: PRESS30

Additionally, a small quantity of in-person tickets remain, and you can save €100 by using the special code: PRESS100

Learn more about ICPR 2022 by connecting on social media using the #ICPR2022 hashtag.

About ICPR: The Interdisciplinary Conference on Psychedelic Research (ICPR) is Europe's pioneering and one of the largest conferences dedicated to advancing psychedelic research and therapies organised by the OPEN Foundation since 2010. ICPR is a biennial conference with a focus on science, therapy, and critical perspectives for academics, therapists, researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and members of the public.

About the OPEN Foundation: Founded in 2007, the OPEN Foundation is the leading non-profit organisation in the Netherlands and Europe dedicated to advancing the knowledge and understanding of psychedelics through research. We aim to optimise the potential of psychedelics in a therapeutic context and to help integrate psychedelics into society in a way that's both sustainable and responsible. We fulfil our mission by bringing together and educating professionals, policymakers, and the public through conferences, training, membership programmes, and by facilitating and promoting rigorous, interdisciplinary research.

