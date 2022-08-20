Golddoge Sachs Introduces the First Crypto ETF Accessible to Everyone

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, Aug. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golddoge Sachs, the first leveraged index that lets users invest in an exclusive selection of the best assets, diversified like equity funds with the best yield expectations, has been introduced in the crypto market that uses dollar cost averaging (DCA) to achieve the best possible return just by holding.





With technology reaching new heights everyday, there is a financial product for everything. But in spite of all the progress, there is still a lot needed to be done in the crypto sector. Consider an investment banker who trades stocks on a conventional market. For any financial need, there is a product or service available. He uses ETFs. But, as a crypto enthusiast, he discovers that he needs to do a significant amount of work there himself. Having to do things that he doesn't do himself with his stocks.

One such investment banker, who calls himself ‘Moby' in crypto space, came up with the idea of a crypto brokering platform that would return 633% APY on a safe investment in crypto space, and named it Golddoge Sachs.

Golddoge Sachs Principle and Working

Users buy a single Golddoge Sachs ($GDS) token, and eventually the purchases build up the investment pot that further buys into 14 blue chips in cryptocurrency including the absolute major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, etc.





With the continuous trading volume, the investment pot keeps building up. Over time, this investment earns a yield as the crypto market rises. This yield is periodically siphoned off and paid out to holders through buybacks in $GDS. Thus, the token replicates the yield.

If the token grows because the demand increases, this also increases the token value, creating a simple yet efficient leverage effect.

The token launches with the blue chip ETF and is initially exclusively available on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20). But Moby claims that additional chains and more types of ETFs are planned, so there is something for everyone. Users simply need a wallet, similar to the stock market, and no accounts are required.

Golddoge Ecosystem and Tokenomics

Golddoge Sachs takes the path of secure success based on broad diversification, knowledge and DCA.





Golddoge Sachs protects users' investments in following ways:

The investment pot acts as a hedge against financial losses.

Anti-swing trading token design

Anti-bot taxation

Anti-sniper launch conditions

Bot protection in the community

Max transaction anti-dump rules

Max wallet anti-whale rules

Tokenomics

Golddoge Sachs ($GDS) has a 15% tax on Buy and Sell transactions which is distributed in the following way:

2% goes to the development

3% goes to the marketing

10% goes to the investment pot

The investment pot makes investments into the 14 top-performing cryptocurrencies, and users receive a return on gains at the end of the month. But, as the investment uses a leverage effect, users can expect to receive 3 times more than if they invested by themselves.

Investing with Golddoge Sachs surpasses individual investing in any circumstance since the success of their investments for customers is further multiplied by the success of their own chart performance.

To get more information about Golddoge Sachs, visit the project's official website or read the official whitepaper.

About Golddoge Sachs

Golddoge Sachs is a crypto ETF that lets users invest in top 14 cryptocurrencies using $GDS token. With the Golddoge Sachs Token, users receive shares in a regularly generated return based on a first-class portfolio built on the top crypto assets.

Based only on the performance of the cryptocurrency market and Golddoge Sachs' integrated leverage, the conservative estimate for the yearly returns is 600% APY.

References:

Whitepaper: https://golddogesachs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/WP-Golddoge_Sachs-Whitepaper.pdf



Litepaper: https://golddogesachs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Litepaper.pdf



Onepager: https://golddogesachs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Onepager.pdf



PCS: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0x301c565E1114452eb8237f8ba837E2c846393fA1



BSC Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0x301c565E1114452eb8237f8ba837E2c846393fA1



BSC Contract Address: 0x301c565E1114452eb8237f8ba837E2c846393fA1

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

