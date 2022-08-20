INOTIV DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Inotiv, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Inotiv, Inc. ("Inotiv" or the "Company") NOTV in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Inotiv securities between September 21, 2021 and June 13, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 22, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The litigation challenges Inotiv's claims regarding its Envigo business, which the company acquired in Sept. 2021, including that Envigo maintained "high standards of animal welfare" at its Cumberland, Virginia facility and other animal testing sites.

On May 20, 2022, Inotiv announced that on May 18 federal and state law enforcement conducted a search and seizure warrant on the Cumberland facility. The company also announced the DOJ sued Envigo for violations of the Animal Welfare Act ("AWA").

Then, on May 21, 2022, the court in the DOJ's case ordered a halt to violations of the AWA at Cumberland. The court's order observed that hundreds of beagle puppies died in the Cumberland facility (many of which were not given anesthesia before they were euthanized by intracardiac injection), nursing female beagles were denied food, and many puppies died from cold exposure. About 3 weeks later, Inotiv announced it was closing Cumberland.

These events sent the price of Inotiv shares crashing.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Envigo RMS, LLC ("Envigo") and Inotiv's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the "Cumberland Facility") engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the Animal Welfare Act ("AWA"); (2) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

