Now, the real work begins for Infrastructure Automation

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently, Gartner published Hype Cycle reports across several areas, including Compute, I&O Automation, ITSM, and Agile/DevOps [1-4]. Gartner recognized infrastructure automation provider RackN as a one of the Sample Vendors in all four of these 2022 Hype Cycle reports. Automation has become a hot topic for IT leaders who are looking for ways to tame the sprawl of complexity in their organizations.

RackN focuses on doing the hard, scalable Infrastructure as Code work required for the most demanding use cases. Its software platform manages globally distributed fleets of over 20,000 servers in some of the most rigorous IT environments.

"We are proud that RackN has been included as a Sample Vendor in these Gartner reports. We believe it reflects how our work in the Infrastructure as Code space is helping customers scale into global production. The strong ROIs we've seen from customers shows we've progressed to the scale execution stage of automating critical infrastructure technology." says Rob Hirschfeld, CEO of RackN.

However, according to the "Strategic Planning Assumption" in the Gartner® report Why DevOps Success Requires Platform Teams, "By 2025, 95% of enterprises will fail to scale DevOps initiatives if shared self-service platform approaches are not adopted." [5]

RackN addresses critical challenges contributing to this high failure risk. First, by making infrastructure automation work at a massive global scale; and, second, by delivering true collaboration, consistent repeatable governance, and transparent and clear operations. These benefits reduce risk and improve an organization's security posture by providing consistent infrastructure controls across physical, on premises, edge, and the cloud.

"At RackN, we've seen that world class automation is about more than serving technology silos. It requires delivering trust and proof that banks, service providers, media companies, medical services companies, and governments can deploy at scale," continued Hirschfeld. "More than just citing the number of systems managed, it means showing that platforms can be applied across an enterprise – not just across systems, but across teams, as well."

RackN built on this momentum with its official launch of RackN Digital Rebar v4.10. Learn more about Digital Rebar v4.10 or get started with RackN Digital Rebar self-trial.

About RackN.com

RackN creates reusable, standardized processes for platform and infrastructure teams, enabling self-management and control at scale.

RackN Digital Rebar standardizes the full lifecycle management of infrastructure, enabling enterprises to mitigate risk and tame automation so that they can innovate faster. Digital Rebar's infrastructure pipeline creates a consistent, automated workflow between compute, storage, networking, security and access control.

