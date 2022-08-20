Rodeo Realty Nominated in Multiple Categories by Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate

Earlier this week Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate announced its 25th Annual Luxury Real Estate Fall Conference, which will honor this year's nominees including Rodeo Realty at the LRE® Fall Awards Celebration; The 15th annual LRE® Awards are a prestigious designation marking the achievements of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate members around the world.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier this week Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate announced its 25th Annual Luxury Real Estate Fall Conference, which will honor this year's nominees including Rodeo Realty at the LRE® Fall Awards Celebration. The 15th annual LRE® Awards are a prestigious designation marking the achievements of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate members around the world.

Rodeo Realty is nominated in 6 categories including Best Video Marketing, Most Innovative Marketing Technique, Outstanding Social Media Savvy, Best Website, Significant Sales, and Extraordinary Philanthropy.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate," said Syd Leibovitch, Owner of Rodeo Realty. "I consider Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate the premium affiliation in the world with 138,000 real estate agents in 62 countries. They have the greatest global reach. For them to have noticed Rodeo Realty's marketing efforts and significant sales is a great honor."

"Congratulations to the Rodeo Realty marketing and technology department for the nominations for the website, social media, and video marketing honors and a heartfelt congratulations to the real estate agents, management, and staff. It is your efforts that make it possible for Rodeo Realty to be nominated in so many award categories. Thank you for everything you do for me."

Rodeo Realty is a residential real estate firm that has more than 1,000 licensed agents and brokers in 12 offices throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Rodeo Realty services various markets in Southern California, including luxury real estate markets. The company's celebrity and other multi-million-dollar listings are regularly featured in the news through several television networks, online sites, and publications.

Operated under the direction and vision of a single owner, Syd Leibovitch, Rodeo Realty stands today as one of the largest independent real estate companies in the nation, while still maintaining the friendly approach of the neighborhood REALTOR®. As the largest independent real estate brokerage headquartered in Beverly Hills and operating throughout the Los Angeles area, with the highest sales volume, Rodeo Realty has the resources to provide the best tools in the industry to deliver the very best results.

LuxuryRealEstate.com is a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties across the globe. Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate has been leading the real estate industry since 1986. This hand-selected group of more than 130,000 professionals with properties in more than 70 countries collectively sells over $300 billion of real estate annually, making it the most elite and comprehensive luxury real estate network in the world.

Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate's global network is showcased on LuxuryRealEstate.com, the No.1 portal for luxury properties online, presenting more multi-million-dollar estates than any near-peer. Frequently distinguished as a leader in the industry, the company has been recognized by Forbes, the Inc. 5000 List and The Wall Street Journal. In addition, they have been honored multiple times by The Webby Awards, ADDY Awards and most recently awarded the 'Best Directory or Search Engine Website' in the 2022 Internet Advertising Competition Awards hosted by the Web Marketing Association.

Media Contact

Joshua Leibovitch, Rodeo Realty, 3104712600, joshl@rodeore.com

SOURCE Rodeo Realty