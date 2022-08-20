Cheese Market Forecast, Share, Size, Prices, Growth, Report 2022-2027
The global cheese market reached a value of US$ 77.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 113.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.31% during 2022-2027.
Global Cheese Market Overview:
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cheese market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global cheese market reached a value of US$ 77.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 113.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.31% during 2022-2027. Cheese is a dairy product that solidifies the milk protein casein obtained from cows, buffalo, goats, or sheep. The color, taste, and texture of the cheese primarily depend on milk, pasteurization, butterfat content, bacteria, mold, processing, and aging. Moreover, it is a rich source of nutrients, such as calcium, phosphorous, zinc, vitamin A and B12, and protein that are vital for building strong bones and muscles. It is available in diverse flavors and textures and has a longer shelf life as compared to other dairy products. Owing to these properties, cheese has become one of the most consumed fermented foods worldwide.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cheese-manufacturing-plant/requestsample
Global Cheese Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the rising number of food chains across the globe. Cheese varieties, such as mozzarella, parmesan, feta, Roquefort, and cheddar, are widely used in various fast-food preparations such as pizzas, sandwiches and wraps. In addition, the increasing trend of westernization is escalating the demand for cheese in emerging economies such as China and India. This can also be attributed to rapid urbanization, the emerging trend of eating out, and the rising consumption of processed foods. Besides this, the leading market players are introducing low- or zero-fat cheese variants to attract health-conscious consumers. They are also investing in aggressive promotional strategies to create awareness among consumers in untapped markets. This, coupled with significant development in the organized retail sector, is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the easy availability of cheese in convenient packaging options, such as single slices wrapped in plastic, cheese spray, cheese spread, and squeeze tubes, is also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cheese-manufacturing-plant
Competitive Landscape:
By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top cheese manufacturing companies being
Some of these key players include:
- Lactalis Group
- Fonterra
- FrieslandCampina
- Dairy Farmers of America
- Arla Foods
- SAVENCIA SA
Breakup by Source:
- Cow Milk
- Buffalo Milk
- Goat Milk
- Others
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Product:
- Mozzarella
- Cheddar
- Feta
- Parmesan
- Roquefort
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Store
- Others
Breakup by Format:
- Slices
- Diced/Cubes
- Shredded
- Blocks
- Spreads
- Liquid
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Get in Touch with our Expert Team for Inquire or Further Information: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=551&flag=C
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022-2027)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Report:
- Preface
- Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Global Market
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Media Contact
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address:30 N Gould St Ste R
City: Sheridan
State: WY
Country: United States
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Cheese Market Forecast, Share, Size, Prices, Growth, Report 2022-2027