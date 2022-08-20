Cheese Market Forecast, Share, Size, Prices, Growth, Report 2022-2027

The global cheese market reached a value of US$ 77.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 113.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.31% during 2022-2027.

Global Cheese Market Overview:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cheese market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cheese Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising number of food chains across the globe. Cheese varieties, such as mozzarella, parmesan, feta, Roquefort, and cheddar, are widely used in various fast-food preparations such as pizzas, sandwiches and wraps. In addition, the increasing trend of westernization is escalating the demand for cheese in emerging economies such as China and India. This can also be attributed to rapid urbanization, the emerging trend of eating out, and the rising consumption of processed foods. Besides this, the leading market players are introducing low- or zero-fat cheese variants to attract health-conscious consumers. They are also investing in aggressive promotional strategies to create awareness among consumers in untapped markets. This, coupled with significant development in the organized retail sector, is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the easy availability of cheese in convenient packaging options, such as single slices wrapped in plastic, cheese spray, cheese spread, and squeeze tubes, is also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top cheese manufacturing companies being

Some of these key players include:

Lactalis Group

Fonterra

FrieslandCampina

Dairy Farmers of America

Arla Foods

SAVENCIA SA



Breakup by Source:

Cow Milk

Buffalo Milk

Goat Milk

Others



Breakup by Type:



Breakup by Product:

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Feta

Parmesan

Roquefort

Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Store

Others



Breakup by Format:

Slices

Diced/Cubes

Shredded

Blocks

Spreads

Liquid

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

