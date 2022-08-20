Inovia Vein Specialty Centers Expands Surgical Team

Adds two board-certified vein surgeons in NW Portland & Happy Valley

Inovia Vein Specialty Centers announces two new board-certified surgeons that have joined its fast-growing team.

Lauren Wikholm, MD, leads Inovia's Happy Valley clinic. She is a member of the American Venous & Lymphatic Society and an experienced surgeon with a background in trauma, breast surgery, and the minimally invasive management of surgical problems. "I joined Inovia Vein and now focus my expertise entirely on patients with common vein disorders. I was especially drawn to the way this practice allows us to help patients continue with their lives and work while being treated via the latest outpatient treatments available."

Todd Jones, MD is a NYU fellowship trained vein specialist also with expertise in acute care surgery and trauma care. He is a member of the American College of Surgeons, and joins Dr. Alexander Nicoloff to treat patients at Inovia's NW Portland vein clinic. "I first became interested in specialty vein care when I completed a fellowship in New York City and am pleased to join Inovia where I can expand my practice with a venous focus."

"We are pleased to have such well trained and experienced surgeons join our group serving patients all over Oregon and the Northwest," says Edward Boyle, MD, Founder and Director of the Inovia Vein Specialty Centers. "We now have 12 providers and can accommodate seeing patients with a wide variety of venous disorders at any of our 5 locations."

Inovia Vein Happy Valley

9200 SE 91st Ave, Ste 200

Happy Valley, OR 97086

Inovia Vein NW Portland

911 NW 18th Ave

Portland, OR 97209

For more information on Inovia Vein Specialty Centers, visit https://InoviaVein.com or call 1-800-VEIN-DOC (1-800-834-6362).

Inovia Vein Specialty Centers is the largest vein care provider in the Northwest, with locations in NW Portland, Tigard, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, and Bend. Inovia Vein is home to Oregon's leading vein surgeons offering minimally-invasive treatments for varicose veins, deep venous thrombosis (DVT), venous stasis ulcers and spider veins.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005395/en/