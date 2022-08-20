ALD Equipment Market worth $6.0 billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.2%

The ALD equipment market size is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2027 from USD 4.1 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period

The report "ALD Equipment Market by Film Type (Oxide, Metal, Sulfide, Nitride), Deposition Method, Application (Semiconductor) (More-than-Moore, Research & Development Facilities, More Moore), Application (Non-semiconductor) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The ALD Equipment Market is projected reach USD 6.0 billion by 2027 from USD 4.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.2% during forecast period. Constantly developing semiconductor industry, proliferation of 3D NAND SSDs, and the advantages offered by ALD are some of the major factors driving the market growing during the forecast period.

Plasma-enhanced ALD to account for the largest share of the ALD equipment market during the forecast period

The growing demand for logic and memory devices for various applications is expected to create opportunities for the adoption of ALD. Plasma-enhanced ALD is highly suited for thin film encapsulation of OLED displays and wafer processing for manufacturing logic and memory devices. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in demand for plasma-enhanced ALD due to the advantages it offers, such as facilitating the deposition of thin films at low temperatures and a higher growth rate compared to conventional deposition methods such as thermal ALD.

More-than-Moore applications to register the highest growth in the ALD equipment market during the forecast period

The emergence of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G has significantly increased the demand for semiconductor devices. To meet this increasing demand, market players are manufacturing various More-than-Moore devices such as MEMs and sensors, RF devices, advanced packaging, power devices, photonics, and CMOS image sensors. The adoption of these devices facilitates higher device scaling and cost reduction. For More-than-Moore applications, ALD can be used for various front-end processes such as surface passivation, wafer level encapsulation, nucleation layers, and gate dielectric deposition.

Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of the ALD equipment market during forecast period

Financial support by various governments is a major factor driving the market growth in Asia Pacific. For instance, the South Korean government announced an expenditure of USD 451 billion by 2030 to strengthen the country’s domestic semiconductor production capabilities. Moreover, the growing number of research facilities and growing advancements related to the semiconductor industry in Asia Pacific are expected to provide growth opportunities for market players offering ALD equipment. The availability of inexpensive skilled workforce in Asia Pacific is also a major factor driving the market growth.

The report profiles key players such as ASM International N.V. (Netherlands), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Lam Research Corporation (US), Veeco Instruments Inc. (US), Kurt J. Lesker Company (US), Optorun Co., Ltd. (Japan), CVD Equipment Corporation (US), Eugene Technology Co. Ltd. (South Korea), and Beneq (Finland)

