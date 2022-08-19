Sen. Joe Manchin hosts roundtable discussion on Inflation Reduction Act benefits for West Virginia

Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) held a roundtable to discuss the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia. The historic Inflation Reduction Act will address record inflation by paying down our national debt, lowering healthcare costs, and increasing American energy production and diversification to provide relief at the pump, on electricity bills, and bolster energy security. Earlier this week, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law.