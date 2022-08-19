Manchin, Capito Announce $375K for Youth Substance Use Disorder Prevention Programs

August 19, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $375,000 for three Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Programs across West Virginia. The funding comes from the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and will be used to mobilize communities to prevent and combat youth substance use.





“The drug epidemic continues to ravage West Virginia and impacts every family and child in our state. It’s especially heartbreaking to watch our youngest generation of West Virginians struggle with substance use disorder. The Drug-Free Communities Support Program plays an essential role in combatting and preventing drug misuse among young West Virginians, and I am pleased to announce this funding to support additional community efforts across our state,” said Senator Manchin. “I am grateful to Dr. Gupta for his commitment to combatting the drug epidemic in West Virginia and across the country, and I will continue advocating for resources to support safe, healthy, drug-free communities.”





“I have often said that community based solutions are among the most effective in our continued battle against the opioid and addiction crisis. No two places are the same, and our approach towards substance use prevention needs to reflect the individual people in specific areas. The Drug-Free Communities Support Program is a great example of the inclusive approach we need to tackle this problem and steer our youth in West Virginia away from the wrong path toward drug addiction. I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that programs in our state that follow this model can have, and I’m confident this funding will help provide the focused approach to substance use prevention that the youth of our state need,” Senator Capito said.





The DFC Program is the nation’s leading effort to mobilize communities to prevent and combat youth substance use. The DFC Program provides funding to local coalitions to strengthen prevention programs and help create safe, healthy, drug-free communities across the United States. The funding announced today will help three more organizations address and prevent youth substance use by helping implement educational strategies at schools, increase recruitment of community members into coalitions and reduce of youth access to dangerous substances.





“Adolescence is a critical period to prevent the initiation of substance use when the developing brain is particularly vulnerable,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of ONDCP. “Research shows that youth substance use decreased significantly in communities served by a DFC-funded community coalition. This funding for communities in West Virginia and across the country reinforces our commitment to preventing youth substance use as part of President Biden’s Unity Agenda to beat the overdose epidemic. By investing in evidence-based prevention strategies like this, we can continue to instead help our youth reach their full potential. I appreciate the commitment of Senator Manchin and Senator Capito to supporting young people in West Virginia to lead healthy and productive lives.”





Individual awards listed below:

$125,000 – The Martinsburg Initiative

– The Martinsburg Initiative $125,000 – Jefferson Berkeley Alliance

– Jefferson Berkeley Alliance $125,000 – Logan County Prevention Coalition