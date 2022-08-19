Manchin Hosts Roundtable On Inflation Reduction Act Benefits For West Virginia

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) held a roundtable to discuss the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia. The historic Inflation Reduction Act will address record inflation by paying down our national debt, lowering healthcare costs, and increasing American energy production and diversification to provide relief at the pump, on electricity bills, and bolster energy security. Earlier this week, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law.
“I always say that if I can’t go home and explain it, I can’t vote for it. Today, I hosted a roundtable discussion with West Virginians to explain the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “This important legislation will give energy companies the certainty they need to increase domestic energy production while also lowering energy and healthcare costs and pay down our national debt without raising costs for working Americans. I’m proud of our efforts to get this legislation across the finish line, and I look forward to following this momentum by passing comprehensive permitting reform next month to ensure these investments become the energy projects we need to decarbonize and boost energy security.”
Senator Manchin also secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to move a comprehensive permitting reform package before the end of the fiscal year on September 30, 2022. To learn more about the permitting reform legislation, click here.
