Awkward Styles Print on demand Ranks No. 3,288 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America

This marks the 3rd time the print-on-demand company appears on the Inc. 5000 list.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies revealed that Awkward Styles is no. 3,288 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, with a revenue increase of 161% during the last three years.

This year marks the third time that Awkward Styles has earned a spot on this prestigious list. It requires a lot of hard work and consistency—and they've got plenty of both in spades!

"We're honored to be recognized once more by INC 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies. We've been building something special here, and it's an honor to be counted among our peers in this way." - Kaya Gokhan, Awkward Styles CEO

The company was founded in 2014 by co-founders Kaya Gokhan and wife Filiz Copur. Since then, Awkward Styles has grown from an Etsy store to a print-on-demand, fulfillment, and dropshipping company and now into something much more: an all-inclusive platform for entrepreneurs looking to build and expand their own clothing, accessories, and home decor brands.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2022

Alex Galindo, Awkward Styles, 1 5623791165, alex@awkwardstyles.com

