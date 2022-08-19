Vejii Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Vejii Holdings Ltd. VEJIVEJIF (the "Company'') a North American online marketplace for plant-based and sustainable products, announces today that the Company, pursuant to a resolution signed by its board of directors, and as a part of a rebranding initiative, has changed its corporate entity name to "Veji Holdings Ltd."

The Company's trading symbol will remain as "VEJI". Effective as of Friday, August 26, 2022, the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name (CUSIP 92261K106). No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged

About Veji Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C, the Company is a unified digital marketplace and fulfilment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfilment services empower brands to offer tier-one service, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

The Company also owns and operates the US.-based Veg Essentials LLC (VeganEssentials.com), a staple of the plant-based community. Vegan Essentials was established in 1997 and contributed to more than 20 years of consumer insight, data, and buying power. VeganEssentials.com was awarded best online vegan store from 2005-2018, as well as best online vegan grocery from 2018-2021 by VegNews Magazine.

The Company also owns and operates VEDGEco USA Inc. (VEDGEco.com). Headquartered in Kailua, Hawaii and launched in 2020, VEDGEco is the first nationwide plant-based foodservice distributor, providing restaurants with high-quality plant-based options. With the goal of bringing the freedom of food choice to all restaurants and businesses, VEDGEco distributes plant-based products in bulk to the restaurant and wholesale food industry, as well as to consumers across the US.

