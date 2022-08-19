Eighteen Clifford Law Offices Lawyers Named to 2023 Best Lawyers in America® List

Eighteen lawyers from Clifford Law Offices have been named to the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America®

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eighteen lawyers from Clifford Law Offices have been named to the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America®. Since its first publication in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence, providing a reliable and unbiased source of legal referrals. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America® list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Several of the recognized attorneys at Clifford Law Offices have been listed in Best Lawyers® for years. Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner, has been listed as a Best Lawyer for over 25 years. Partners Yvette Loizon, Jack Casciato, and Kristofer Riddle are receiving this distinction for the first time.

Clifford Law Offices would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to The Best Lawyers in America® list in 2023:

Robert A. Clifford

Aviation Law

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Commercial Litigation

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Qui Tam Law

Railroad Law

Transportation Law

Tracy A. Brammeier

Aviation Law

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Richard F. Burke, Jr.

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Susan A. Capra

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Jack J. Casciato

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Bradley M. Cosgrove

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Kevin P. Durkin

Aviation Law

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Charles R. Haskins

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Keith A. Hebeisen

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

John V. Kalantzis

Aviation Law

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Sarah F. King

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Yvette Loizon

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Shannon M. McNulty

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

James C. Pullos

Commercial Litigation

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Kristofer S. Riddle

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Hon. Henry R. Simmons (Ret.)

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Craig J. Squillace

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Robert P. Walsh

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

About Clifford Law Offices

Clifford Law Offices is ranked among the top law firms in Illinois as well as in the country in the areas of complex personal injury and wrongful death cases such as medical malpractice, aviation litigation, products liability, premises liability, and transportation litigation. The firm has also developed a reputation in qui tam litigation or whistleblower cases and handles class action matters as well as commercial litigation cases. To learn more about Clifford Law Offices, visit https://www.cliffordlaw.com.

