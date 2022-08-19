Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,234 in the last 365 days.

Eighteen Clifford Law Offices Lawyers Named to 2023 Best Lawyers in America® List

Eighteen lawyers from Clifford Law Offices have been named to the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America®

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eighteen lawyers from Clifford Law Offices have been named to the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America®. Since its first publication in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence, providing a reliable and unbiased source of legal referrals. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America® list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Several of the recognized attorneys at Clifford Law Offices have been listed in Best Lawyers® for years. Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner, has been listed as a Best Lawyer for over 25 years. Partners Yvette Loizon, Jack Casciato, and Kristofer Riddle are receiving this distinction for the first time.

Clifford Law Offices would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to The Best Lawyers in America® list in 2023:

Robert A. Clifford

  • Aviation Law
  • Bet-the-Company Litigation
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs
  • Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Qui Tam Law
  • Railroad Law
  • Transportation Law

Tracy A. Brammeier

  • Aviation Law
  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Richard F. Burke, Jr.

  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Susan A. Capra

  • Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Jack J. Casciato

  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Bradley M. Cosgrove

  • Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Kevin P. Durkin

  • Aviation Law
  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Charles R. Haskins

  • Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Keith A. Hebeisen

  • Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

John V. Kalantzis

  • Aviation Law
  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Sarah F. King

  • Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Yvette Loizon

  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Shannon M. McNulty

  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

James C. Pullos

  • Commercial Litigation
  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Kristofer S. Riddle

  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Hon. Henry R. Simmons (Ret.)

  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Craig J. Squillace

  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Robert P. Walsh

  • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

To learn more about Clifford Law Offices, click here.

About Clifford Law Offices
Clifford Law Offices is ranked among the top law firms in Illinois as well as in the country in the areas of complex personal injury and wrongful death cases such as medical malpractice, aviation litigation, products liability, premises liability, and transportation litigation. The firm has also developed a reputation in qui tam litigation or whistleblower cases and handles class action matters as well as commercial litigation cases. To learn more about Clifford Law Offices, visit https://www.cliffordlaw.com.

Media Contact

Pamela Sakowicz Menaker, Clifford Law Offices, 847-721-0909, pammenaker@cliffordlaw.com

TwitterLinkedInFacebook

SOURCE Clifford Law Offices

You just read:

Eighteen Clifford Law Offices Lawyers Named to 2023 Best Lawyers in America® List

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.