Eighteen Clifford Law Offices Lawyers Named to 2023 Best Lawyers in America® List
Eighteen lawyers from Clifford Law Offices have been named to the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America®
CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eighteen lawyers from Clifford Law Offices have been named to the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America®. Since its first publication in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence, providing a reliable and unbiased source of legal referrals. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America® list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
Several of the recognized attorneys at Clifford Law Offices have been listed in Best Lawyers® for years. Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner, has been listed as a Best Lawyer for over 25 years. Partners Yvette Loizon, Jack Casciato, and Kristofer Riddle are receiving this distinction for the first time.
Clifford Law Offices would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to The Best Lawyers in America® list in 2023:
- Aviation Law
- Bet-the-Company Litigation
- Commercial Litigation
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Qui Tam Law
- Railroad Law
- Transportation Law
- Aviation Law
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
- Aviation Law
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Aviation Law
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Commercial Litigation
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
To learn more about Clifford Law Offices, click here.
About Clifford Law Offices
Clifford Law Offices is ranked among the top law firms in Illinois as well as in the country in the areas of complex personal injury and wrongful death cases such as medical malpractice, aviation litigation, products liability, premises liability, and transportation litigation. The firm has also developed a reputation in qui tam litigation or whistleblower cases and handles class action matters as well as commercial litigation cases. To learn more about Clifford Law Offices, visit https://www.cliffordlaw.com.
