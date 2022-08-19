Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,242 in the last 365 days.

Lights! Camera! Action! Major TV Production Approved Through the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant Program

CANADA, August 19 - Released on August 19, 2022

This morning, Creative Saskatchewan and the Government of Saskatchewan joined together to announce that a major television production will be coming to the province. King of Killers: the series is set to begin filming this fall and will benefit from increased funding to the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant Program. This production is the first major project to receive funding approval since the Government of Saskatchewan increased investment to film and television incentives in the 2022-23 budget.

The TV series will be filmed at the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage and is based on an upcoming feature film of the same name to be released in 2023. King of Killers: the series tells the story of a group of international assassins who are contracted to take out the most dangerous killer in the world.

“Saskatchewan has the talent and skills that the world needs right now to meet the global demand for content, and this exciting news demonstrates our ability to attract large-scale productions," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. “The positive benefits of projects this size are numerous and far-reaching. Industries such as retail, hospitality and the trades will get a boost, and job opportunities for local designers, costumers, performers, and writers will strengthen Saskatchewan’s creative sector.”

Changes made to Creative Saskatchewan's Feature Film and TV Production Program, including additional funding in the 2022-23 provincial budget and legislative updates, will raise the profile of Saskatchewan's film and television production industry.

The total funds available for the grant increased from $2 million to $10 million this year, helping to draw more and larger projects to the province like the one announced today. This project is receiving more than $8 million, which surpasses the current funding threshold of $5 million, but is allowed if it means securing a project with significant impact to the local economy.

"We're thrilled to be able to support productions like these that cast a wide net in terms of positive economic-ripple effects to our province," CEO of Creative Saskatchewan, Erin Dean said. "With an estimated spend of over $20 million on local labour, goods, and services, this boost of activity in our film and television sector puts us on the map and strengthens our industry for future opportunities."

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jamie Gibson
Parks, Culture and Sport
Phone: 306-527-8152
Email: jamie.gibson2@gov.sk.ca

Erin Dean
Creative Saskatchewan
Phone: 306-530-4031
Email: erin.dean@creativesask.ca

You just read:

Lights! Camera! Action! Major TV Production Approved Through the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.