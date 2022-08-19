Amery Meat Market Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Lard

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 19, 2022



Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – Amery Meat Market in Amery, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for lard sold from its store. The recalled product includes:​



This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the product was not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Dennis Lutz, Amery Meat Market, at (715) 268-7515.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

