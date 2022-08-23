EvoCharge Launches Concealed Pedestals for EV Charging Stations
New pedestal offerings create clean, convenient, and safe EV charging areas.
The EvoCharge Concealed Pedestal presents a sleek, modern look at an affordable price point, making it perfect for parking spaces.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvoCharge®, an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new EvoCharge Concealed Pedestal for mounting EV chargers in public spaces, parking areas and more. The EvoCharge Concealed Pedestal joins a family of convenient accessory solutions for station mounting and cable management.
"The EvoCharge Concealed Pedestal presents a sleek, modern look at an affordable price point, making it perfect for parking spaces.” said John Aune, product manager for EvoCharge. “It offers a complete solution with the wiring safely enclosed inside, space to mount cable management, and easy installation. As electric vehicle ownership continues to rise, so does demand for convenient charging station solutions where people live, work, and travel across North America."
The new pedestals come in two widths, 4-inch square and 6-inch square. The concealed raceway keeps wiring safely enclosed within the pedestal. Two charging stations can be mounted on the 4-inch model and up to four charging stations can be mounted on the 6-inch model, making EVSE mounting extremely affordable. Other features include:
Weather-resistant construction with powder coated corrosion protection
Water-resistant single access panel
Secure ground-mounting with four anchor bolts
Small footprint saves space and keeps walkways clear
ADA-compliant charger mounting height
Learn more about EvoCharge EVSE mounting at https://commercial.evocharge.com/product/pedestal/
About EvoCharge
EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system for single family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.com.
