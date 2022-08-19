Submit Release
Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Alert: Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; Should Management be Held Accountable for Shareholder Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Hanmi Financial Corporation ("Hanmi" or the "Company") HAFC against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Hanmi holding shares before August 9, 2018, you may have standing to hold Hanmi harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/hanmi-financial-corporation

Recently the court denied the defendants' motion to dismiss a shareholder class action lawsuit pending against Hanmi and certain of its officers.  According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate further and future specific provisions for Hanmi – in the millions; (2) the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate Hanmi to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. 

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com 


