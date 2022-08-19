Submit Release
NASP Verified Subrogation Data

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain industry reports, articles, websites, and speakers are making false claims that "missed subrogation is costing insurers $15B annually and 32% of recoverable claims are not pursued." These groups are falsely using the name of NASP (National Association of Subrogation Professionals) without permission and erroneously citing NASP as the source. The claims are untrue. The data is false and does not represent true metrics of the subrogation industry.    

NASP Benchmarking reports are a trusted source of accurate and timely subrogation data.  For more information, visit https://subrogation.org/benchmarking, or contact NASP's CEO, Leslie Wiernik, at 1-800-574-9961.

About NASP:  www.subrogation.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasp-verified-subrogation-data-301609336.html

SOURCE National Association of Subrogation Professionals (NASP)

