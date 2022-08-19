NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding for a safe voluntary isolation site in Windsor-Essex

WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will announce funding to support a safe voluntary isolation site in the Windsor-Essex region.

Parliamentary Secretary Kusmierczyk will be joined by Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh and Warden of Essex County.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

August 22, 2022

Time

11:00 AM (EST)

Location

Tecumseh Town Hall

Main Lobby

917 Lesperance Road

Windsor, ON

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada