NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding for a safe voluntary isolation site in Windsor-Essex

WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will announce funding to support a safe voluntary isolation site in the Windsor-Essex region.

Parliamentary Secretary Kusmierczyk will be joined by Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh and Warden of Essex County.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
August 22, 2022

Time
11:00 AM (EST)

Location
Tecumseh Town Hall
Main Lobby
917 Lesperance Road
Windsor, ON 

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/19/c0929.html

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


