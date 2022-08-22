Atlanta Immigration Attorney Elizabeth Garvish Recognized in 2023 Best Lawyers in America
Award winning attorney, Elizabeth Garvish, recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® for the third year in a row for her excellence in immigration law.
Garvish Immigration Law Group succeeds when our clients succeed and we find great joy in making America a better place through immigration.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC. is pleased to announce that Elizabeth L.A. Garvish, Founder and Managing Member, was recognized in the 27th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© for her work in immigration law. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.
— Elizabeth L.A. Garvish, Esq.
For 40 years, The Best Lawyers in America specifically highlights “the top legal talent in America” in its annual publication, where recognition is based entirely on a rigorous peer review process. The consensus opinion of leading lawyers ensures that each candidate’s caliber of work is exceptional in the legal field. Therefore, the firm celebrates Elizabeth and all her hard work in once again joining The Best Lawyers in America list of outstanding lawyers.
“I am very pleased to receive this recognition during such a challenging and extraordinary year. Garvish Immigration Law Group succeeds when our clients succeed and we find great joy in making America a better place through immigration. Our team of experienced legal professionals and the loyalty and support of our clients make this award possible.”
In addition to Elizabeth’s outstanding legal work, she is striving to create change and make Garvish Immigration Law Group “The Happiest Law Firm in America”, Elizabeth, as she would phrase it, “manifested” the diverse, predominantly-female Garvish Immigration team. The firm promotes flexibility and inclusivity, offering universal time off and flexible working hours, which especially supports the working mothers on the team. Serving as the case study, Elizabeth now delivers keynote speeches on how to model other small businesses after the firm through inserting “happiness into the workplace”, “gratitude showers”, and “practicing law with love”. After recently being certified by the EO Global Speakers Academy, Elizabeth is on a mission to change not only the legal field but also the high-stress work environment so often found in the work culture.
About Elizabeth Garvish
Elizabeth L.A. Garvish is the Founder and Managing Member of Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC. Elizabeth is the granddaughter of Hungarian immigrants and grew up with a love for languages and culture. After years of immigration practice experience with small boutique firms, big law, and nonprofits, Elizabeth founded Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC in 2011. Elizabeth has been named to U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in 2021, 2022, and 2023. She was recently recognized as a 2022 Georgia Legal Awards recipient for Professional Excellence in the category of Legal Innovators as well as named a 2022 Super Lawyer for the 10th consecutive year. She is an active member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), serving on various national committees as well as serving as the Past Chair of the Georgia- Alabama Chapter of AILA. She also served for many years as the local Coordinator of AILA’s national Citizenship Day Naturalization Drive and was recognized for her development of this program on a local level as the recipient of the State Bar of Georgia’s H. Sol Clark Pro Bono Award in 2008. In 2012, Elizabeth was recognized as an Agent of Change by the New Leaders Council and she received the AILA Champion of the Year award from the Georgia Asylum and Immigration Network in 2015.
Elizabeth earned her B.A. from Johns Hopkins University and her J.D. from Tulane University School of Law. She is AV rated by Martindale Hubbell and licensed to practice law in Georgia, Texas and South Carolina and is fluent in Spanish.
About Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC
Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC is a boutique immigration law firm based in Atlanta, Georgia representing corporate and individual clients across the globe. Garvish Immigration Law Group was recognized in 2021 as one of the fastest-growing law firms in the country by Law Firm 500 and received numerous awards in 2021 for legal services and customer services, including U.S. News – Best Law Firms. The practice is focused exclusively on employment and family-based cases. At Garvish Immigration Law Group, the firm functions with one principle in mind – clients come first. The immigration process can be daunting, especially in today’s current environment. Garvish Immigration Law Group is committed to close collaboration with clients to ensure they achieve their goals. By being more people-centric, Elizabeth Garvish and her firm has seen nothing but growth.
About Best Lawyers
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.
Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.
For the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, more than 12.2 million votes were analyzed to identify the top legal talent, as identified by their peers. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
