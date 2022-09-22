Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,361 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Gibbs Williams' New Book, "Smack in the Middle", is About His Earlier Career, Predated Trumpism by Five Decades

              Smack in the Middle

In the late Sixties, he was an eager 30-year-old psychotherapist treating heroin addicts at an innovative therapeutic community called Odyssey House.

Little did I realize that my job treating heroin addicts back in the late Sixties predated Trumpism by fifty-two years.”
— Dr. Gibbs WIlliams, Author
PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gibbs Williams narrates:

My professional and psychological roller-coaster experience at Odyssey House in lower Manhattan mirrored the future of Trump's presidency and much of the political climate that followed. There are lessons to be learned. We have a number of serious problems in America today. For one thing, why does Trumpism have such a magnetic allure for so many people (even after it’s been shown that the emperor has no clothes)? For another, what motivates otherwise intelligent Republican politicians and voters to continue to support the man himself, despite his obvious moral failings and criminal behaviors?

Some answers are vividly identified and explored in my book, SMACK IN THE MIDDLE: My Turbulent Time Treating Heroin Addicts at Odyssey House, published in 2019. It should be required reading for all people interested in the 21st-century American experience.


OVERVIEW OF SMACK IN THE MIDDLE

In 1967 I was an eager 30-year-old psychotherapist treating heroin addicts at an innovative therapeutic community called Odyssey House. What followed over the next year and a half represented one of the most harrowing and illuminating journeys any young professional could ever experience at the beginning of a career. This was due in large part to Odyssey’s 36-year-old brilliant, pioneering, inscrutable, and mercurial founder and director. In the book, I document my personal and professional cult-like experience at Odyssey House. In many respects, it is a mirror to the modern-day paradox known as the Trump presidency.

If you would like a free PDF copy of SMACK IN THE MIDDLE, send me your email address. You can reach me through Book Vine Press, the marketing company that is assisting me with exposing SMACK IN THE MIDDLE to a wider audience.


About Book Vine Press:

Book Vine Press (BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.

Dr. Gibbs Williams
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here

You just read:

Dr. Gibbs Williams' New Book, "Smack in the Middle", is About His Earlier Career, Predated Trumpism by Five Decades

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Movie Industry, Religion, Science, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.