Dr. Gibbs Williams' New Book, "Smack in the Middle", is About His Earlier Career, Predated Trumpism by Five Decades
In the late Sixties, he was an eager 30-year-old psychotherapist treating heroin addicts at an innovative therapeutic community called Odyssey House.
Little did I realize that my job treating heroin addicts back in the late Sixties predated Trumpism by fifty-two years.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gibbs Williams narrates:
— Dr. Gibbs WIlliams, Author
My professional and psychological roller-coaster experience at Odyssey House in lower Manhattan mirrored the future of Trump's presidency and much of the political climate that followed. There are lessons to be learned. We have a number of serious problems in America today. For one thing, why does Trumpism have such a magnetic allure for so many people (even after it’s been shown that the emperor has no clothes)? For another, what motivates otherwise intelligent Republican politicians and voters to continue to support the man himself, despite his obvious moral failings and criminal behaviors?
Some answers are vividly identified and explored in my book, SMACK IN THE MIDDLE: My Turbulent Time Treating Heroin Addicts at Odyssey House, published in 2019. It should be required reading for all people interested in the 21st-century American experience.
OVERVIEW OF SMACK IN THE MIDDLE
In 1967 I was an eager 30-year-old psychotherapist treating heroin addicts at an innovative therapeutic community called Odyssey House. What followed over the next year and a half represented one of the most harrowing and illuminating journeys any young professional could ever experience at the beginning of a career. This was due in large part to Odyssey’s 36-year-old brilliant, pioneering, inscrutable, and mercurial founder and director. In the book, I document my personal and professional cult-like experience at Odyssey House. In many respects, it is a mirror to the modern-day paradox known as the Trump presidency.
