Ya Uncle$ Dope Releases New Song Titled “Press Rewind”

Press Rewind

This well-crafted collaboration with hip-hop artist Profess & singer/songwriter Thir13een will leave listeners amazed.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer Ya Uncle$ Dope is dropping the new single “Press Rewind” featuring hip-hop artist Profess and singer/songwriter Thir13een. Available on all streaming platforms on September 1, 2022.

The song describes a story of a couple who are deeply in love/lust yet conflicted. The man already has a kid, but his lady accepts him despite the challenges that come with children from previous relationships. The woman, “tattooed” in his mind, expresses the depth of his desire for her as it’s difficult for him to contain himself simply by viewing her lips. The man envisions this beautiful woman as his future wife.

Was it love or lust at first sight for the protagonist who felt strongly for the woman on just their second encounter. She appeared to be the only glimpse of peace and was a beautiful distraction from negativity. He urges listeners to cherish the person they are with even during the tough times that occur in all relationships.

Speaking about the song, Ya Uncle$ Dope said, “This is an expression of the up and downs that people experience in many relationships. This is a story that everyone can connect with…directly or indirectly."

Listen to the song ”Press Rewind ”on SoundCloud.
Pre Save Link https://artists.landr.com/692531835321

Ya Uncle$ Dope
Klazzic Enterprise
yaunclesdope@gmail.com

Watch “Press Rewind” on YouTube

