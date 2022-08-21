Unififi Group further ramp up its B2B Flight Supply Service with IATA ARM Accreditation
Tech-driven B2B Flight Booking Consolidator UNIFIFI has officially certified as IATA ARM Index Seller
Unififi’s content visibility and hyper-efficient service, as an ARM index Seller, will accelerate the adoption of airline retailing, especially in the industry recovery.”HONG KONG SAR, GREATER CHINA, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Mr. Yanik Hoyles, Director of Distribution IATA
“Congratulations to UNIFIFI for achieving the ARM Index recognition as Seller!”
When UNIFIFI was officially certified as an "Airline Retailing Maturity Indexed" Seller by the IATA ARM Index Program on March 18, 2022, Mr. Yanik Hoyles, Director of Distribution - International Air Transport Association, gave the following commentary:
“Among the very first wave of airline retailing sellers recognized under the Airline Retailing Maturity index, UNIFIFI plays an essential role in helping airlines and sellers better place the customer at the center of air travel's seamless shop, order, and pay ecosystem. Unififi’s content visibility and hyper-efficient service, as an ARM index Seller, will accelerate the adoption of airline retailing, especially in the industry recovery.”
By August 2022, Unififi Cloud already distributes and serves more than 20 airlines’ NDC content to its merchant customers, including American Airlines, Air France, Emirates, Lufthansa Airlines, Qantas Airways, Singapore Airlines, China Southern Airlines, etc. Check out Unififi Cloud’s complete airline content list.
"ARM Index qualification is an important milestone for us. We are proud to be part of this industry transformation, especially accelerating our technical connectivity and service offers to our travel merchant partners. UNIFIFI is a strong believer in flight ticketing supply chain digitalization. We commit to driving this transformation hand in hand with airlines and travel trade partners to recover through the new normal," says Dong LIU, founder and CEO of Unififi Group.
[About IATA ARM Index]
IATA released Airline Retailing Maturity Index by the end of 2021 to further upgrade the industry’s digital retailing capabilities. From three previously independent rules and certificates: NDC, One Order, and Settlement with Order, IATA now evaluates the industry players with this newly released ARM Index standard, which aims to accelerate the transparency of aviation retail services further and provide drive for the industry's new retail transformation.
[About Unififi Group]
Unififi Group is an independent tech-driven flight consolidator offering competitive B2B content & hyper-efficient flight ticketing services for travel merchants of all sizes, including OTAs, booking engines, travel agencies, etc. Established in Düsseldorf, Germany, it has grown into a global group with IATA & ARC accreditations across four continents and the IATA NDC / ARM Index Seller qualifications.
Launched in 2019, the industry-leading solution Unififi Cloud provides robust and competitive flight content. Its inventory is dynamically aggregated across multiple GDSs, 30+ NDC, and API direct airline connections into one single interface. With Unififi Cloud API and AgentConnect portal solutions, travel sellers can benefit from the hyper-efficient real-time flight shopping experience, especially realizing one-stop search, book, ticketing, ancillary shopping, order modification, and other post-booking services whenever the carriers provide. In addition, with its live agent support 24/7/365, Unififi group empowers its travel merchant customers to serve better and respond faster.
Unififi Group has eight subsidiaries globally, including Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Sydney, New York, Los Angeles, and Osaka.
Learn more about Unififi Group: https://business.unififi.com/
