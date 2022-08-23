Leverage Lab's 526% Growth - Marketers Taking Advantage of Customer Data

Leverage Lab first-party data consultancy Inc 5000 names Leverage Lab Among Top Marketing Firms in US

Leverage Lab helps companies drive revenue from customer data. The Infinite Customer Journey brings a new level of “always on” marketing to the industry.

Leverage Lab can turn any organization, regardless of its current marketing stack or existing customer data, into a personalized, marketing machine in less than six months” — AnnMarie Wills, CEO

UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leverage Lab, a leader in driving value from customer data, is among the top of America’s fastest-growing marketing firms. Inc. Magazine named Leverage Lab on its Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The first-party data consultancy grew 526% during the past three years - was ranked in the top 100 of U.S. marketing firms and 1,235 overall out of 5,000 businesses on the coveted list. Only .07% of companies in the U.S. achieve this level of growth. Brands such as Domino’s Pizza, Patagonia, Under Armour, Clif Bar and Pandora have been named in the past.

“Amazon, Netflix and Spotify have set the standard for personalizing the customer experience. Companies that nail personalization grow 40% faster than those that don’t,” claims AnnMarie Wills, Leverage Lab Co-Founder and CEO. “Leverage Lab can turn any organization, regardless of its current marketing stack or existing customer data, into a personalized, marketing machine in less than six months and under a million dollars.”

Leverage Lab helps various brands, businesses and media organizations reach a deeper level of engagement with their customers that ultimately drives revenue. Its proprietary Infinite Customer Journey™ methodology brings a new level of “always on” marketing to the industry.

The firm works with a wide array of companies, from the top consumer packaged goods brands to media companies, beauty and cosmetic brands, quick serve restaurant and convenience store chains, retail, e-commerce and business-to-business companies. Clients of Leverage Lab realize a huge boost in return on ad spend, new customer acquisition, incremental sales, repeat purchases and customer loyalty.

“We’re revolutionizing the way marketing gets done,” said Matt Bramble, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “When companies adopt our Infinite Customer Journey™ methodology, it transforms their business and they blaze a trail past their competitors. Our approach to organizational change management, a reimagined infrastructure, and strategies to harness first-party data make us formidable.”

Leverage Lab has also been recognized on multiple lists by The Kansas City Business Journal including Fast 50 and Fastest-Growing Tech Companies. Leverage Lab straddles a line between technology and marketing and is happy to make Kansas City its headquarters for its 29-person virtual team across the globe. Kansas City continues to climb ranks among the top tech cities in the U.S.

“Top brands around the world count on us to leverage the full value of their first-party data. And, it’s making a huge difference in their bottom lines,” said Major Baisden, Chairman of Leverage Lab. “This recognition puts an exclamation point on what we’ve known all along - we drive growth for companies through the use of their most important data, their customer data.”



Leverage Lab is on a mission to connect fragmented silos of customer data and drive revenue. As the unrivaled first-party data consultancy, we empower teams with deeper knowledge, tools and insights to create a more engaging customer journey. We’ve helped brands from around the globe drive new revenue, boost return on advertising investments and build deeper connections. Learn more at LeverageLab.com.

