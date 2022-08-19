Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Introduces Electronic Waste Recycling Legislation

Norristown, PA – August 19, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) introduced a comprehensive electronic waste recycling bill that would establish an electronic recycling program for Pennsylvania.

With the rapid production of new electronics, many devices, such as phones and laptops, essentially become obsolete overnight and manufacturers struggle to keep up with the demand. Disposing of these devices can be expensive for consumers and the materials contained in these devices can be harmful and toxic for our natural lands and waterways.

The legislation, introduced as Senate Bill 1310, is a comprehensive bill that would overhaul current law and establish an electronic waste recycling program for Pennsylvania counties. If passed, Senate Bill 1310 would amend the Covered Device Recycling Act to enhance and restructure Pennsylvania’s electronic recycling waste system. In doing so, Pennsylvanians will be able to safely dispose of their old electronic devices without putting a dent in their wallets.

“By establishing an electronic recycling program in Pennsylvania, we can prevent harmful chemicals and materials from polluting our natural lands and waterways and improve the overall quality of our public health,” said Senator Cappelletti. “Pennsylvanians will be able to remove clutter and safely dispose of electronic waste through accessible and affordable options.”

