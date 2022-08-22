With this many lightning strikes, the LPI recommends to Double Check this week and every week
With over 31 million cloud- to- ground lightning strikes a year, we need to take steps to mitigate risks to our homes and businesses.
... it aligns with our organization’s focus on mitigating risks while at the same time having the right insurance coverage.”LIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A single lightning strike goes beyond structural damage and fires.
— Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Insurance Information Institute/Triple-I
One strike can disable an entire building’s operations, security, and communication systems. Operations can include sending an email to shutting down production lines and destroying valuable inventory.
Double Check is The Lightning Protection Institute's (“LPI”) annual initiative to remind property owners and the design/build communities to protect the structures and assets that can be impacted by lightning by properly installing and inspecting a lightning protection system.
Double Check
✓ Install: Have a lightning protection system Installed... by a certified installer.
✓ Inspect & Certify: Have the systems Inspected & Certified... to ensure proper function.
Double Check this week: August 22nd - 26th...and every week.
“The Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) supports the Lightning Protection Institute’s Double Check initiative because it aligns with our organization’s focus on mitigating risks while at the same time having the right insurance coverage,” said Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Triple-I. “Lightning strikes cause business interruptions and damage inventory so having a game plan on how to protect against this threat gives businesses a competitive advantage.”
Over the last year, the Lightning Protection Institute has featured several examples of why “It’s Critical” to install lightning protection systems on critical structures such as: Fire Stations, Police Stations, Hospitals, Data Centers, Schools/Universities, Distribution Centers, and Government/Military.
Executive Director of the LPI, Tim Harger states “During times of weather disasters, it’s critical for rescue facilities to respond to the publics’ needs. To mitigate risks and ensure our communities are protected, it’s prudent to have lightning protection systems installed and certified on critical service facilities.”
Think about the impact of one lightning strike to you or your business:
Fires…Damage to electrical wiring, electronics/computers, appliances, fire and security systems, distribution lines…and personal injury.
One lightning strike could stop everything.
Protect it …Double Check it!
✓ Install
✓ Inspect & Certify
Resources
Ready made Specifications for design/build professionals:
visit: https://lightning.org/specs-and-tools/
Installations/Find a Certified Contractor: https://lightning.org/about/find-a-contractor/
Inspections & Certifications: Lightning Protection Institute - Inspection Program
https://lpi-ip.com
Statistical Source: Earth Networks 2020
About the Lightning Protection Institute
The Lightning Protection Institute establishes the highest standards and guidelines to support the manufacturers and contractors in the lightning protection industry. Working closely with the design/build and insurance communities, the LPI advocates following national codes in the specification, installation and inspection of lightning protection and grounding systems within homes and commercial buildings.
Follow us to see what's next in the lightning protection industry!
Kelley Collins
Lightning Protection Institute
kcollins@lightning.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn