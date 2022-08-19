Delivering Patient Data through a Regulated Platform to Improve Trial Oversight, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how one can increase operational efficiencies and enhance the patient experience in clinical trials. Attendees will learn why the industry has moved towards patient-centric data collection. The featured speakers will discuss the benefits of a clinical platform approach over siloed solutions and how to use these best practices to drive future decision-making.

Patient-centric designs allow users to better engage and participate in a familiar environment. The rapid growth of patient-centric trials has served as a catalyst for the development of new, minimally invasive ways to collect high-quality clinical patient data. This demand combined with the growing evidence around the benefits of automated data qualification and aggregated data streams, has empowered the accelerated growth of connected sensors and wearables in clinical research.

The result? Sponsors and CROs can now review real-world insights, which can be further analyzed to identify trends, establish correlations with greater confidence and generate more actionable clinical insights.

However, to deliver this potential, a unique blend of processes and technology is needed within a regulated and unified clinical platform.

Taking data streams through patient-centric design allows users to better engage and participate in a familiar environment and removes many of the manual steps in traditional research.

In this webinar, the featured panel of clinicians and technology leaders will discuss: How one can increase operational efficiencies and enhance the patient experience in clinical trials; Why the industry has moved towards patient-centric data collection; The benefits of a clinical platform approach over siloed solutions; How to use these best practices to drive future decision-making.

Join this webinar to learn about unlocking better patient outcomes, more actionable insights and enhanced real-world patient data through a regulated platform.

Join experts from Medable, Gillian Livock, SVP & GM Digital Measures; and from Withings, Antoine Pivron, Head of Health Solutions – EMEA, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Delivering Patient Data through a Regulated Platform to Improve Trial Oversight.

