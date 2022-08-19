Printify among the first print-on-demand platforms to join the Shopify Plus Certified App Program

San Francisco - Aug 19, 2022 - The highest grossing print-on-demand platform on Shopify joins the Shopify Plus Certified App Program for merchants utilizing Shopify’s exclusive enterprise program.

Joining the Shopify Plus Certified App Program recognises Printifys as one of the premier custom product creation and fulfillment platforms on the market

Printify has completed more orders for print-on-demand merchants than any other Shopify partner

Enterprises using Shopify Plus get access to next-level support from Printify account teams

Expands Printify’s vision of one day every product being made on demand



Printify, the leading print-on-demand platform that has delivered tens of millions of customized products around the world, has joined the Shopify Plus Certified App Program in the Print-on-Demand category.

It’s the latest step in the growth of the Printify Platform that allows anyone, anywhere to sell custom products online and become an entrepreneur overnight, all for free. Following the announcement of more than $50m in funding from the likes of Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, H&M, and Index Ventures, Printify has been busy increasing its customer base, including adding established eCommerce retailers. As every product Printify delivers is made on-demand, the platform allows enterprises to test new product lines and expand their reach into new territories, with zero risk.

Printify has been able to stand out thanks to its four key promises to customers - the best quality products, the widest range of choices, maximum profitability for merchants on every sale, and fulfillment times that are faster than anyone else on the market. It’s this commitment to putting their customers needs first, along with their experience, that impressed Shopify:

“The Shopify Plus Certified App Program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world’s fastest growing brands,” said Mark Bergen, VP Revenue. “We’re delighted to welcome Printify to the program, bringing their insight and experience in Print On Demand to the Plus merchant community.”

Printify Chief Sales and Partnership Officer Lauris Lietavietis shared Shopify’s enthusiasm for the announcement of a deeper partnership:

“We started out as a Shopify App, so it really feels right to be one of the first print-on-demand partners to be an official part of the ShopifyPlus program. Our aim is always to help businesses anywhere grow by delivering quality products and experiences that customers love. ShopifyPlus includes some of the world’s top brands and eCommerce sellers, so we’re thrilled to be recognised as a platform that delivers for the needs of companies with the highest expectations. And we’re not stopping there, we’ve got some more exciting additions that are going to change the game for any enterprise making custom goods.”



About Printify:

Printify is the technology platform that makes it possible for anyone anywhere to sell customized merchandise without the hassle and risks of having to hold inventory, negotiate contracts, or fulfill orders around the world. Because Printify works on an on-demand basis, sellers are not charged until an order is made, meaning anyone can become an overnight entrepreneur and start selling with minimal risk. So far, more than 3 million people have signed up to build businesses by putting their designs on the 750+ customizable, high-quality products in the Printify catalog. This has generated tens of millions of orders that are fulfilled by the 75+ world-leading print houses in Printify’s trusted global network. With offices in Riga and Tallinn, and a team of over 650 people spread around the globe, Printify is a customer-obsessed company helping to create new revenue streams for millions of people.

