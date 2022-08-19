Terrapin Ridge Farms has made the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With three-year revenue growth of 150 percent, Terrapin Ridge Farms receives ranking among america's fastest growing private companies. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Despite challenges the gourmet condiment company, known for their Hot Pepper Bacon Jam, continued to excell and add more innovative jams, mustards, dips, sauces, and dressings to its line.

Today, Inc. revealed that Terrapin Ridge Farms is No. 3472 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company is ranked 298th in Florida and 57th in their home city of Tampa Bay. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"I could not be more proud of our team and their dedication to our customer," says Mary O'Donnell, CEO and Owner, "especially during these unprecedented and uncertain times".

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"We delight in delivering great-tasting, unique, and on-trend condiments. We have become known for our Hot Pepper Bacon Jam and our Aioli Squeeze Garnishing sauces. Being recognized for our sales growth is exciting and is a tribute to our dedicated employees and loyal customers. We are grateful," says O'Donnell.

About Terrapin Ridge Farms, LLC: Terrapin Ridge Farms, LLC is a creator, marketer and seller of gourmet food products headquartered in Clearwater, FL. The company's product line consists of dips, sauces, dressings, gourmet condiments and jams which can be found in more than 10,000 high quality specialty food and gift stores across the U.S. and Internationally. For more information, pictures, or questions call 727-442-3663, visit http://www.terrapinridge.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

