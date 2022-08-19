Submit Release
Nutritional and Beverage Product Recall Expanded

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Lyons Magnus is expanding its recall of nutritional and beverage products to include many additional products. An initial Lyons Magnus recall of nutritional and beverage products was announced on August 1.

The recalled nutritional and beverage products were sold under the brand names: Lyons Barista Style, Lyons Ready Care, Cafe Grumpy, Tone It Up, Uproot, Organic Valley, Sated, Aloha, Rejuvenate, Optimum Nutrition, Sweetie Pie Organics, Intelligentsia, Ensure Harvest, PediaSure Harvest, Glucerna, Kate Farms, Pirq, Oatly, Premier Protein, Stumptown, and Imperial. Product details are listed in a table online.

This recall is being conducted due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Although Clostridium botulinum has not been found in products, consumers are warned not to consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e., under the age of one).

While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.

Clostridium botulinum may cause a severe form of food poisoning. It can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided.

Root cause analysis indicates that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

