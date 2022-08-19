Jamaican Jerk Festival is Back
Great Food, Great Music & Great CulturePHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerk Fest is back in Arizona! What exactly is it? Jerk Fest is food, jerk fest is culture, jerk fest is family, jerk fest is music; and we want that here in the valley. This is the premier Caribbean event that is celebrated nationally in at least 30+ states in the US and internationally. You can always find a Jerk Festival in places such as New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Jamaica, Canada and more.
The highly anticipated Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae Festival makes its debut in Phoenix on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from Noon-6:00pm at Heritage Square in Downtown Phoenix. This festival is a celebration of roots, music, culture and great food. If you have ever wanted to travel to the Caribbean, now is your chance! No passport necessary! You won’t want to miss out on this journey of exotic goodness.
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot Jamaican Restaurant & Bar (4220 W. Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ), the Afro-Caribbean Cultural Association of Arizona and Big Dreamz Promotions have decided to collaborate and bring the islands to you, right here in the desert! You won’t want to miss this trip.
Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae Festival will include:
• Tasty Jamaican cuisine (Yes, we will have jerk dishes!)
• Cultural Dance Performances
• Local Business Vendors
• Kids Zone
• VIP Experience
• Live concert experience featuring special guest Caribbean artists, local artists & more!!
Ticket prices for the festival are:
• $40 General Admission for ages 12 and older
• $25 General Admission for ages 7 to 11
• FREE Admission for ages 6 and under
Tickets are available on EventBrite at www.jamaicanjerkrootsreggaefest.eventbrite.com
