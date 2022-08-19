Zion Health Releases Clay Dry Deodorant Inserts to Reduce Plastic Waste
Reusable Inserts for Fully Vegan Product Part of Sustainable Efforts
We are at the forefront of reducing waste within the deodorant industry, as a vast majority of containers are plastic and most companies do not offer refills or alternative containers.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Health inc, a leading maker of natural body care products has released a new product to help save the environment and reduce plastic waste with the creation of their clay dry deodorant inserts. The innovative insert is the deodorant without the use of the plastic container. Once purchased, customers can directly put the product back into the original deodorant tube.
The founder says, "It's an easy and clean process that will make you feel better about your plastic consumption. Our overall goal is to use less plastic waste every year, as alternatives for plastics begin to arise. We are at the forefront of reducing waste within the deodorant industry, as a vast majority of containers are plastic and most companies do not offer refills or alternative containers. We are one of the only ones offering refills, which makes customers feel better about their environmental choices."
The company created the product so that only the original deodorant container purchased would be needed. When you run out, you can purchase the inserts as many times as you need, without throwing away a new plastic deodorant tube each time. What makes the actual deodorant special? The ingredients contain no animal by-products and are vegan and certified cruelty-free. They contain ionic clay minerals, arrowroot powder, and botanical oils for protection to keep you dry and fresh all day. The company tested many formulas and found that everyone is different in the way they sweat and tolerate ingredients. Their 4 lines; Bold, Silk, Gentle, and Roll On all have slightly different ingredient lists, depending on what the customer needs.
The founder states, "We are on a mission to stop animal cruelty and believe that no animals should suffer in the making of cosmetic products. This includes using animal products in our deodorants. We also never use harsh chemicals such as aluminum, parabens, and triclosan, which are linked to potential health problems if used long term. The skin is the largest organ, and we believe that what you put on your skin matters."
Lasting for over 24 hours, the formulation has the strength needed for absorption of moisture and odor elimination during any sport or aerobic exercise. It's much safer for the body, as other deodorants have harmful chemicals that are absorbed into the skin.
In order to reduce plastic waste, consumers can start changing daily habits and incorporating a lighter impact mindset into their routines. Starting with buying deodorant refills will make it easy and mindless. They have over 20 scents to choose from and among their most popular are Sweet Amber, Original, and Mens Sandalwood.
