New Platypus Terminal Allows Members to Get the Latest News and Watch Industry Leaders in the Crypto Space
Platform empowers people to take advantage of opportunities on the blockchain networkMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly launched, one-of-a-kind platform, Platypus Terminal, allows members to research, analyze and discuss blockchain and cryptocurrencies and learn more about the industry from professionals, such as data scientists, mathematicians, engineers, developers, analysts and more.
Platypus Terminal members have access to daily industry news, AI-driven data, reports, educational resources and Platypus’ own show. The show allows members to get the latest news and watch industry leaders and pioneers in the crypto space.
The Platypus Terminal platform aims to empower people around the world to take advantage of opportunities on the blockchain network, said CEO Filippa Swartling. “Enhanced research will educate the community and drive cutting-edge projects, making crypto accessible in what could be the biggest generational wealth transfer the world has ever seen.”
On a daily basis, Platypus Terminal analyzes global news to filter opportunities from different sectors in crypto, including currency, infrastructure, financial, services, media and entertainment. The platform, Swartling said, focuses on projects that have large institutions and backers behind them.
She described Platypus Terminal as a modern-day Bloomberg Terminal, but for crypto.
All the functionality and features offered on the terminal are valuable and conveniently provided in one place. With Platypus Terminal, members are continuously informed about any significant upgrades or changes and do not have to regularly research and locate the latest information regarding crypto or the blockchain sector. To simplify research even more, the team at Platypus Terminal has implemented a unique filtering tool that easily narrows down the best projects by sector and rates them.
Platypus Terminal’s standard service gives clients access to daily market wraps and news articles, a cutting-edge filtering tool, monthly reports that focus on top-performing blockchain projects and interactive educational videos with quizzes to increase their knowledge further.
Platypus Terminal’s premium service provides clients with all of the above and a team of experts who provide market intelligence and ideas and support clients as they build their confidence while navigating the world of crypto.
Standard and premium service plans are tax deductible and come with a 14-day, money back guarantee.
Platypus Terminal also offers private client service with a range of features.
Swartling said Platypus Terminal shapes its product offering around its clients, using their feedback to enhance the quality and innovation of products and services.
Bitcoin has been the best-performing asset class of the decade with an annualized return of 230 percent. “Build your crypto knowledge and command control by using our expertise and resources,” Swartling said.
For more information or to sign up for a free 48-hour trial, visit platypusterminal.com. Platypus Terminal can also be followed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
About Platypus Terminal
Platypus Terminal derives its name and inspiration from both the platypus and cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. Like a platypus, cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin can be viewed as category creators with their unique attributes questioning whether it’s a potential currency, commodity or digital gold. Having commonalities to a platypus and Bitcoin, Platypus Terminal intends to connect the entire crypto world as a gateway to inform, educate and provide a worldwide community with tools and research to access some of the best pioneering projects.
