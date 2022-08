Royalton Barracks / LSA Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2003509

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 8/14/2022 at approximately 1423 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 South

TOWN: Hartford

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 6.2

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Altima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor passenger side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

PASSENGER VEHICLE #1: Juvenile

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Nolan Brennan

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Medford, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor driver side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

PASSENGER VEHICLE #2: Mariah Brennan

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Medford, MA

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 14, 2022 at approximately 1423 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to the area of MM6.2 Interstate 89 South in the Town of Hartford for a reported crash. Troopers were advised while en-route that one of the vehicles, a black Nissan Altima, left the scene and was subsequently located by Troopers off of Exit 2 in Quechee.

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as a juvenile. Both vehicles were driven from the scene and no injuries were reported. The juvenile operator was issued a juvenile citation on August 17, 2022 by Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Windsor County Family Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2022 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.