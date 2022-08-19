Busch Funeral and Crematory Services Acquires Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home, a Staple in the Parma Community
The legacy funeral home boasts deep roots in the Parma community, and a centrally located brick-and-mortar location across from Saint Charles Borromeo Church.PARMA, OH, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Busch Funeral and Crematory Services, a fourth generation family owned and operated funeral home, is pleased to welcome Schuster-Straker-O’Connor Funeral Home, located at 5904 Ridge Rd., to its existing Northeast Ohio footprint. The acquisition, which was completed on August 17, 2022, passed full ownership of the brick-and-mortar location to Busch, rounding out its eighth centrally located Northeast Ohio funeral home.
Schuster-Straker-O'Connor was founded in 1932 on Denison Ave. in Cleveland, and expanded to its current location in 1953, establishing it as Parma’s oldest funeral home. President Pat O’Connor worked through the years to expand the home to an 11,000-square-feet facility, complete with a 110-person capacity luncheon room. Located in the center of Parma, Schuster-Straker-O'Connor graciously serves Parma’s Catholic community, thanks to its proximity to Saint Charles Borromeo Church.
“We wanted security and to ensure the families we serve are well taken care of, and Busch is the perfect successor,” said O’Connor. “They know our community and do an outstanding job for families.”
O’Connor is known throughout the Parma community for his involvement and volunteerism. A sampling of his accomplishments includes: past president of Saint Charles Parish Council, the Rotary Club of Parma, and the Embalmers Association of Cleveland; past vice president of the Parma Historical Society; chairman of the 75th Anniversary Saint Charles Borromeo Church and Stearns Homestead Cabin; board member of Cuyahoga Funeral Directors Association; and a member of the Parma Elks, Saint Charles Futuring Committee, and Padua Futuring Committee. He and his wife, Kathi, plan to remain in Parma and stay active in the local parish. The family is looking forward to catching up on much-deserved travel and relaxation after a long, faithful career.
“I am so pleased that Pat and Kathi O’Connor selected Busch to continue on the legacy of their firm,” Jim Busch, Busch Funeral and Crematory Services owner and president, said. “I have always admired Pat and his commitment to funeral service and the Parma community. Bob Solich, our long-time manager of our existing Parma location, will oversee the operations.”
Schuster-Straker-O'Connor joins Busch’s Northeast Ohio footprint, with existing locations in Avon, Avon Lake, Cleveland, Elyria, Fairview Park / Rocky River, North Royalton and Parma. The new location is well situated between the Cleveland (4334 Pearl Rd.) and existing Parma (7501 Ridge Rd.) locations. Busch is solely family owned and operated, and offers burial, cremation, and preplanning services. Busch’s seven existing locations are updated with modern amenities, and the firm takes pride in providing personalized, genuine care for every family they serve.
