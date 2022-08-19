Caliber Named a Top Company to Work for in Arizona by BestCompaniesAZ
The fully integrated alternative asset manager and investment sponsor has earned a place on the 10th annual list of 2022 Top Companies to Work For in Arizona
We're honored to be included on this prestigious list, which reflects the strong culture we’ve built at Caliber, one that encourages an entrepreneurial approach and commitment to excellence.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Capitol Times, Best Companies Group and BestCompaniesAZ has announced that Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager and investment sponsor, has earned a place on the 10th annual list of 2022 Top Companies to Work For in Arizona.
— Jennifer Schrader, President and COO of Caliber
This highly selective list is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership, and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics.
“This year’s Top Companies were selected based on the results of a very high favorable employee survey scores averaging 90% overall survey results and an impressive 91% overall employee engagement. This level of performance for Arizona companies is about three times the national average when compared to Gallup’s recent reporting of US engagement at about 33% favorable,” said Jaime Zepeda, EVP Best Companies Group. “These winners should be very proud of their Top Companies status for this presents a powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent.”
Caliber, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., leads the market in providing individual accredited investors and registered investment advisors with well-structured alternatives to traditional investments. The company builds wealth by forming and managing real estate private equity investments, either through individual assets or multi-asset funds. Caliber both acquires assets and takes on ground-up development projects.
“We are honored to be included on this prestigious list of leading workplaces in Arizona,” said Jennifer Schrader, President and COO of Caliber. “We take great pride in our team, who are each committed to driving economic development through our investment projects and providing our investors with opportunities for competitive returns. This recognition reflects the strong culture we’ve built at Caliber, one that encourages an entrepreneurial approach and commitment to excellence.”
Caliber was one of the first firms in the country to create a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund – the Caliber Tax-Advantaged Fund – which offer investors the ability to reduce and eliminate short and long-term capital gains tax liabilities by investing in a professionally managed real estate fund and completing new developments that are impactful to the designated communities within each zone. Created in 2017 as part of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, these funds help stimulate economic growth in distressed communities across the country.
The “Top Companies" will be honored at a virtual event on August 23 and a special supplement listing the rankings will be published by Arizona Capitol Times and BestCompaniesAZ on August 26.
For complete details visit www.caliberco.com or www.TopCompaniesArizona.com.
About Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona Capitol Times is the only media organization solely devoted to public policy and politics in Arizona. Independent and nonpartisan, we are the most trusted news source covering Arizona’s governments. Our physical proximity to the seat of power and unparalleled access to sources in the Capitol mean we consistently cover legislative and state government actions quickly, accurately and comprehensively.
About BestCompaniesAZ
BestCompaniesAZ is a marketing agency that specializes in employer branding. With more than 30 combined years of industry experience in public relations and human resources, BestCompaniesAZ elevates award-winning organizations through digital marketing, events, communication and award consultation services. For more information, visit BestCompaniesAZ.com.
About Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group is dedicated to establishing Best Places to Work programs to distinguish leaders in workplace excellence. As a research firm, BCG collects data about participating companies as well as employee feedback, analyzes that data, and produces a “Best” distinction that makes each recognized organization, the selected region (or industry) and the organizing partners proud. Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes places of employment that lead the way in defining the employee experience of the 21st century.
About Caliber
Caliber – the Wealth Development Company – is a middle-market alternative asset manager and fund sponsor with approximately $2 billion in assets under management and assets under development. The Company sponsors private funds and private syndications. It conducts substantially all business through CaliberCos Inc., a vertically integrated asset manager delivering services which include investment formation and management, real estate development, construction management, acquisitions and sales. Caliber delivers a full suite of alternative investments to an $11 trillion investor market that includes high net worth individuals, qualified investors, family offices, registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, and institutions. Caliber’s middle-market specialty allows the Company to compete with agility and speed in an evolving arena for alternative investments. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.
NOTE TO INVESTORS
This press release is provided solely for information purposes and does not constitute legal or investment advice. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. While we endeavor to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of the data and summaries contained in this press release or the suitability of any separate offering for investors. There are risks associated with any investment. In making an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of the company they wish to invest in including the merits and risk involved. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made. Please contact Caliber directly at 480-295-7600 for further information.
