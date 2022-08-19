Deer Gulch Access Area on Salmon River to close temporarily

Portions of Idaho Fish and Game’s Deer Gulch Access Area on the upper Salmon River near Ellis will be temporarily closed for improvements beginning Aug. 29.

Construction is planned to restore and enhance 500 feet of eroding riverbank to protect the bridge over the Salmon River. The west riverbank will be reinforced with a combination of rock, trees, rootwads, willows and cottonwoods. Construction activities are expected to last three to four weeks.

Starting Aug. 29, the south portion of campground will be closed, while campsites and the boat ramp north of bridge will remain open throughout construction. After Sep. 5, the road going south from the bridge may be intermittently closed during construction. Motorists can expect delays. The road accessing Hat Creek will not be impacted.

Those needing access on the road south of the bridge for cattle trailing or larger vehicles are asked to contact Windy Schoby at the Salmon Regional Office at (208) 756-6022. Fish and Game regrets any inconvenience that may result from the temporary closure.

The project is funded by Pacific Coast Salmon Recovery and Idaho Fish and Game license funds.