MEET YOUR AUGUST 31ST FORM 2290 DEADLINE WITH ADVANCED FEATURES FROM EXPRESSTRUCKTAX
The Form 2290 due date is fast approaching. File now at expresstrucktax.com to take advantage of the easy-to-use Form 2290 e-filing solutionROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 31st is a very important deadline for drivers in the trucking industry. This is because that is the deadline to file Form 2290, an IRS tax form for the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT). Form 2290 needs to be filed to the IRS by a driver if their vehicle weighs 55,000 pounds or more. To help drivers file their Form 2290, ExpressTruckTax offers amazing features to provide an easy and stress-free filing experience.
One of the many great features that ExpressTruckTax offers is the ability to file multiple trucks at once using the bulk upload feature. By utilizing the ExpressTruckTax bulk upload template, enter the information of as many trucks that need to be filed for all at once to save time. Filing for multiple vehicles at once is ultimately cheaper than filing each truck separately.
ExpressTruckTax also offers an instant error check feature and a free VIN checker. Both of these features allow the user to ensure their Form 2290 has everything filled out before being transmitted to the IRS. If the return is transmitted through ExpressTruckTax and the VIN does end up being off by a few characters, ExpressTruckTax offers free VIN corrections.
If multiple Form 2290s need to be filed, users can save by purchasing prepaid credits that are good for future filings and never expire. This feature is especially useful for tax professionals filing for multiple clients. Another useful feature ExpressTruckTax offers for tax professionals is that clients can sign Form 8453-EX to authorize that the tax professional can file for them.
Another useful feature that ExpressTruckTax offers filers is the ready return feature, which allows users that filed the prior year to access a copy of their previous return and use the same information to transmit to the IRS. If the filer is claiming tax credits on their Form 2290, Form 8849 is automatically generated if the tax credits are greater than the HVUT amount and must be filed by the user. ExpressTruckTax also offers a multi-user access feature to allow multiple users to access an account securely. ExpressTruckTax also provides users with a user-friendly mobile app that allows filers to file from anywhere using a phone or tablet.
ExpressTruckTax provides filers with several convenient payment options, including the option to pay the HVUT directly through ExpressTruckTax. Best of all, with ExpressTruckTax, drivers will receive their Stamped Schedule 1 in minutes. This is important because the Stamped Schedule 1 is used to obtain vehicle tags and registration and being caught without one can result in fines and penalties. If the Stamped Schedule 1 is not received in minutes, the ExpressTruckTax express guarantee guarantees that filers will receive their Stamped Schedule 1 or their money back.
When asked about the features ExpressTruckTax offers its users, Agie Sundaram, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, responded, “With the streamlined features ExpressTruckTax offers, drivers can file their Form 2290 without worrying about missing the deadline. Live support is available in both Spanish and English to guarantee that drivers have the best filing experience just in time for the Form 2290 deadline on August 31st”
The Form 2290 due date is fast approaching. File now at expresstrucktax.com to take advantage of the easy-to-use Form 2290 e-filing solution to ensure Form 2290 is filed on time.
ExpressTruckTax, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, has been helping thousands of truckers file their 2290 for the past 10 years. ExpressTruckTax’s offerings don’t end with Form 2290. Drivers can also file Form 2290 amendments as well as Form 8849 if any corrections are needed to be added to the filed Form 2290.
SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.
SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, TruckLogics, ExpressExtension, and more. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/.
Please direct all media inquiries to Nicole Jankov, Content Writer, at nicolejankov@spanenterprises.com.
Nicole Jankov
ExpressTruckTax
+1 7042346005
email us here